moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the head.

In the ass.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
PvtStash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
while the map maybe leaves a gap in my statement along the northwest coast.
It does more or less seem a reasonable map.

There are more street lights being spotted in places where there are more street lights.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: [imgs.xkcd.com image 850x922]


Came to post this. Thanks for saving me the effort.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before XKCD's Pop...

IgG4: [imgs.xkcd.com image 850x922]


godammit
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IgG4: [imgs.xkcd.com image 850x922]


One and done.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
UFO sightings are most numorous near the nudie bar down by the airport for some reason, between the hours of darkness and dawn.

If you see an alien and yell, "Hey, Tiffany, how about a free show?" you will get the cheery traditional reply: "No such thing as a free show! You, FO!"

People who know Tifffany's gravelly rum-soaked voice swear that the aliens always sound like Tiffany.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I swear to God I'll pistol whip the next person who posts that XKCD comic about population maps.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gnosis301: I swear to God I'll pistol whip the next person who posts that XKCD comic about population maps.


Maybe you should Boobiesol whip lazy journalists who present heat maps which largely correlate to population maps.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Boobiesol whip


That is also a good idea.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It came out of the sky by Creedence Clearwater Revival
Youtube _dsVgrO8cqQ
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: gnosis301: I swear to God I'll pistol whip the next person who posts that XKCD comic about population maps.

Maybe you should Boobiesol whip lazy journalists who present heat maps which largely correlate to population maps.


I don't know what you guys are so worked up about.  I thought it was really interesting and insightful to learn that UFO sightings tend to happen where people are present.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gnosis301: I swear to God I'll pistol whip the next person who posts that XKCD comic about population maps.


Come and get me mother f*cker!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
few living people have ever seen tin foil. aluminum foil has been in mass production and use since 1923.
 
