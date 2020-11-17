 Skip to content
(Snopes)   Lick your car? The Moose out front is ready and able. Hopefully their tongues don't stick   (snopes.com) divider line
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moose on the road are extremely dangerous, you don't want to do anything to encourage them being on the road.  My MIL hit a moose a little over a year ago near Nordegg, not far from Jasper, she managed hit the brakes hard before impact and the thing still managed to end up thrashing around on her dash. The cop told her there was no question that she'd be dead if she didn't manage to hit the brakes, she got sh*t lucky, totalled her brand new Chevy diesel 2500, but she walked away.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might be worth dropping a few salt licks from helicopters far from roads and highways in the wilderness.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck stopping a moose which has decided to lick your car.
 
skyotter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A moose once licked my sister.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm parked under a pine tree. The tongues would stick
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Moose on the interstate ᴴᴰ
Youtube hdRJqcqSZUQ
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The deer here do that year round, and I think they do it just to annoy me. Just walking by my car in the driveway, and nonchalantly lick down the side.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skyotter: A moose once licked my sister.


Who hasn't?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I first read that as "lick your cat" and was ready for some adorable moose and kitty pics. Now I'm very disappointing.
 
