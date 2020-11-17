 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Welp. Tom and Jerry are back in a live action movie. Only they are still cartoons. And they are friends now. Not feeling super great about this one   (boingboing.net) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm gonna call bullshiat on this one.

Maybe it's because I started life as a farmer, but I have a very low tolerance for making nice with rodents and similar critters.  Those are the enemy.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you watch the trailer, subby? They say goodbye as friends at the beginning, but in the rest of it they're beating the shiat out of each other, just like normal.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom and Jerry were always friends.  They just had to pretend so Tom didn't get replaced by the humans.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't look like friends after the first 30 seconds or so of the trailer.

Jerry still beating the shiat out of Tom.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Instabookface or Ticky Tok"

Ugh, it's gonna be one of 'those' movies that's nothing but stupid pop-culture references that will already date this movie before 2022. Some pop-culture is fine, but when you're advertising that as one of your big, funny lines for a trailer, that does not send off a positive signal.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an interesting cast - Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Colin Jost?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They love, and share, and love and love and share, love love love share share share
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the hate. It seems that the only thing bad about a Tom and Jerry movie would be if they didn't look or act like themselves. Nobody wants photorealism or watered down antics from the original Itchy and Scratchy. Tom got his head flattened, he was electrocuted, and he was thrown into traffic about three times. In this trailer it seems that they look and act like classic Tom and Jerry, so what's the problem?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Also, Tom and Jerry ended the day they started talking
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't they "friends" in that lame 80s cartoon incarnation that I never watched?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moretz's accent for this movie is annoying.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could never air Tom & Jerry today because of political correctness.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fursecution: Weren't they "friends" in that lame 80s cartoon incarnation that I never watched?


It started off that way, but it was just a ruse to lure Jerry into a psycho-sexual torture scenario that made The Human Centipede look like Veggie Tales. There is a reason it was banned and it's existence scrubbed. But I remember... How could I ever forget...
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo...a 3-4 minute episode is getting fluffed up into a 1.5 hour movie? Meh.
 
PvtStash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So someone foudn out that roger rabbit is a well like film and assumed they knew how to replicate that sucess i guess.

Not sure otherwise who they got the whole "live action" concept, but done as the animated toons they actually are in our real world

Like they want to obfuscate the fact that this label use of "live action" is fairly off the mark for what it has recently been used to mean, but don't go thinking about where you may have seen this concept done very well before already.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks better than the early 90s animated film, at least
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does the animation and compositing look worse than Who Framed Roger Rabbit 32 years ago?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingBiefWhistle: It looks better than the early 90s animated film, at least


My rose-tinted glasses disagree.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snaptastic: Sooooo...a 3-4 minute episode is getting fluffed up into a 1.5 hour movie? Meh.


As if you know what a 3-4 minute episode would be like.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: They could never air Tom & Jerry today because of political correctness.


Sure.
But, you do realize, that the opposite of political correctness is acceptance of verbally articulated hate.
And the problem with accepting verbally articulated hey is that it condones hate.
If it's okay to say N word; why would someone ever think it was WRONG to shoot an African American for looking suspicious?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter what they do, they will never top the old MGM Tom & Jerry cartoons.

Tom & Jerry | Cat-ch Me If You Can! | Classic Cartoon Compilation | WB Kids
Youtube IC7kXsnYCWk
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've made a movie where a substantial amount of action takes place below CGM's hemline and her stems are nearly constant in action?

What in the wonky-world-of-Weinstein were they thinking? SHARP KNEES - yuck.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it based off the collective works of Chuck Jones? Cause that's the only reason for this to exist.
 
JasonSandwich [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is for kids and my kids will like it.  I'm sold.
 
steklo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Is it based off the collective works of Chuck Jones? Cause that's the only reason for this to exist.


He should've never left Warner Brothers...

/my two cents
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subtonic:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Песенка кота Леопольда "Если добрый ты" | Золотая коллекция
Youtube CsWw6HS4vFo
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meh... I'd watch the scene with Ken Jeong as a cook, but the rest appears snoozeworthy.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tex Avery, Chuck Jones, Fred Quimby.

These are the only acceptable answers to 'Who should direct a Tom & Jerry movie?'
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Tex Avery, Chuck Jones, Fred Quimby.

These are the only acceptable answers to 'Who should direct a Tom & Jerry movie?'


Naaaaaaa. Kevin Smith, too.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: RoyFokker'sGhost: Tex Avery, Chuck Jones, Fred Quimby.

These are the only acceptable answers to 'Who should direct a Tom & Jerry movie?'

Naaaaaaa. Kevin Smith, too.


Tarantino?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'unno, I'm kinda digging The Who Frames Roger Rabbit aesthetic.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
T&J were never funny. I mean I guess for kids who ate paste they were. The Warner Bros cartoons were where it was at.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Tex Avery, Chuck Jones, Fred Quimby.

These are the only acceptable answers to 'Who should direct a Tom & Jerry movie?'


You know it's going to be a good episode of T&J when you see Fred's name in the beginning.
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Tex Avery, Chuck Jones, Fred Quimby.

These are the only acceptable answers to 'Who should direct a Tom & Jerry movie?'


Even Chuck Jones admitted he was never that good at directing Tom & Jerry.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Huh... is the bb shill David?  Hmmmm
Here's the farking youtube link with out the bb piggyback.

TOM & JERRY - Official Trailer
Youtube kP9TfCWaQT4


And whoever submits / green lights this needs to stop it.
Seriously, This could have been submitted as a simple YouTube link so, Why drive ad revenue to bb?
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Tex Avery, Chuck Jones, Fred Quimby.

These are the only acceptable answers to 'Who should direct a Tom & Jerry movie?'


It should be noted that Fred Quimby was never a director, he was a producer who was notoriously described as a humorless man who doesn't understand cartoons, with Tex Avery saying, "He was impossible!"

Most of he great Tom & Jerry MGM shorts were directed by William Hanna & Joseph Barbera.
 
steklo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wax_on: T&J were never funny. I mean I guess for kids who ate paste they were. The Warner Bros cartoons were where it was at.


agreed.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who do they have lined up to play Mammy Two Shoes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Begoggle: They could never air Tom & Jerry today because of political correctness.

Sure.
But, you do realize, that the opposite of political correctness is acceptance of verbally articulated hate.
And the problem with accepting verbally articulated hey is that it condones hate.
If it's okay to say N word; why would someone ever think it was WRONG to shoot an African American for looking suspicious?


I just realized that anybody can watch Tom & Jerry any time they want, and they show it on TV all the time still.
So what I said was pretty stupid.
Nevermind.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It should be noted that 2020 claimed the life of Gene Deitch, the director of those weird Tom and Jerry's that featured weird sound effects, animation, and that weird angry owner of Tom.

These were so strange and different that they are almost their own cartoon

Tom and Jerry Episode 116 Down and Outing Part 1
Youtube SNBXp-lV4VQ
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LewDux: Subtonic:
[Fark user image image 254x317]

[YouTube video: Песенка кота Леопольда "Если добрый ты" | Золотая коллекция]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The live action parts seem dumb and unnecessary. Maybe they will admit that Jerry is the villain in the show.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Weren't they "friends" in that lame 80s cartoon incarnation that I never watched?


They were friends in the 90s animated movie.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It will suck
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That blood-curdling scream when this happened...
 
