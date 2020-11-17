 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   New data suggests immunity from COVID may last years, or even decades   (msn.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

518 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 17 Nov 2020 at 3:22 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seeing as Covid is only a year old....how do they know what will happen in years or decades.

The first thing I thought of was Post-Polio Syndrome.   My mother had polio.  Fortunately, aside from the initial damage, she hasn't suffered from PPS.  Arthur C. Clarke, on the other hand, wound up in a wheelchair for the rest of his life after PPS struck 26 years after he contracted polio.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If true, that's great. But I don't have enough hope left to believe it until more time has passed and more studies have been made.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
dnrtfa

Is that immunity received from the vaccine or immunity after having COVID?

Because there have been reports of people being unlucky enough to have that shiat more than once.  To them, immunity is shiat.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe even weeks!
 
steklo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm confused, I thought viruses mutated. Isn't that why it's called Covid-19?  I'm sure there's going to be a Covid-20 soon.

/not a biologist.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We already have strong evidence many people become permanently immune.
 
frieque
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do you know what's better than years of immunity from Covid? Not getting farking covid in the first place.

Cue everybody's drunken uncles using this as an argument for herd immunity at the next family supper.
 
vevolis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh. A "Hint". I'll keep that in mind next time I'm a child on an Easter Egg hunt.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good start. Now if we can corral this bastard with a vaccine, we might effectively be able to eliminate it, eventually.

Which is good.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's FAR too early to be even publishing this kind of false hope.

It's just going to reinforce the self-destructive "Herd immunity" dumbasses and anti-maskers... Plus, all the people that have already had it refusing to get vaccinated if their immunity isn't on part with those of post vaccine...

Unless it's a peer reviewed study, and even those can be a bit iffy sometimes, no one should be commenting on anything related to COVID. It's still FAR too early and their is already WAY too much misinformation or no longer correct information... Just fuels the YouTube Academics bullshiat...
 
akula
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That would be nice.

/Had a mild case of COVID
//Isolation ends tomorrow
///Feel amazingly fortunate
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, there's sure-as-shiat a lot of people who only are going to get it once.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Researchers at the University of Washington, led by the immunologist Marion Pepper"

Stopped reading right there when finding out the team is led by Dr. Pepper...
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The research, published online, has not been peer-reviewed nor published in a scientific journal.

Yeah... even if it wasn't 2020, this fact would be enough to keep my expectations in check for the time being.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: Good start. Now if we can corral this bastard with a vaccine, we might effectively be able to eliminate it, eventually.

Which is good.


define "eventually"
I'm not clear on the whole "eventually" thing
 
OldJames
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Seeing as Covid is only a year old....how do they know what will happen in years or decades.

The first thing I thought of was Post-Polio Syndrome.   My mother had polio.  Fortunately, aside from the initial damage, she hasn't suffered from PPS.  Arthur C. Clarke, on the other hand, wound up in a wheelchair for the rest of his life after PPS struck 26 years after he contracted polio.


Probably some sort of anti-body half life measurement or something
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm confused, I thought viruses mutated. Isn't that why it's called Covid-19?  I'm sure there's going to be a Covid-20 soon.

/not a biologist.


True and you know someone will be farking a bat in 2021.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm confused, I thought viruses mutated. Isn't that why it's called Covid-19?  I'm sure there's going to be a Covid-20 soon.

/not a biologist.


You are extremely misinformed. The virus is called SARS-CoV-2 for Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome CoronaVirus 2. SARS-CoV-1 is original SARS. The one we have now is extra crispy.

COVID-19 stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, the year in which the disease was discovered.

Most of the nasty viruses don't mutate enough to warrant a new vaccine every year. Flu is the exception.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: dnrtfa

Is that immunity received from the vaccine or immunity after having COVID?

Because there have been reports of people being unlucky enough to have that shiat more than once.  To them, immunity is shiat.


Last I read, you could count the global confirmed reinfections on one hand.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have not heard any experts say this, nor have I read anywhere where experts say this. So this is sort of like a random Tweet.
 
Freudian_slipknot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: Isn't that why it's called Covid-19?


No.  It's because it was first identified in 2019.

Covid-20 would be a novel coronavirus discovered this year.

COrona VIrus Disease 2019
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

akula: That would be nice.

/Had a mild case of COVID
//Isolation ends tomorrow
///Feel amazingly fortunate


We know someone who has had it twice, and the second time it was much worse.  Also, there are NUMEROUS reports of people getting it twice.  So, you are not particularly any more or fewer fortunate than any of the other irregardlessly people on the flat Earth.
 
Juc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's good. If immunity lasted for like a month or two immunization to eradicate the disease would be a nightmare, not that it's going to be easy as it is.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm confused, I thought viruses mutated. Isn't that why it's called Covid-19? I'm sure there's going to be a Covid-20 soon.


"COronaVirus Infectious Disease discovered in 2019".

The virus itself is genetically similar to the coronavirus which caused SARS in a previous era, so it was named SARS-CoV-2. The disease it caused in humans was different enough that they gave that a different name rather than associating it with original SARS.
 
steklo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr Tarantula: You are extremely misinformed.


Cool. I learned something new today. Excellent. Thank you!
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: The first thing I thought of was Post-Polio Syndrome.   My mother had polio.  Fortunately, aside from the initial damage, she hasn't suffered from PPS.  Arthur C. Clarke, on the other hand, wound up in a wheelchair for the rest of his life after PPS struck 26 years after he contracted polio.


Post-Polio isn't getting polio twice.

/Unless it is
//Not an expert
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: We already have strong evidence many people become permanently immune.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They agree.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science​/​article/abs/pii/S0166354216304016
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


This isn't new. It's what we expect based on closely related viruses.
There's been some bad reporting based on measured drops in circulating antibodies. Those reports appear to confuse circulating antibodies with long term immunity.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: It's FAR too early to be even publishing this kind of false hope.

It's just going to reinforce the self-destructive "Herd immunity" dumbasses and anti-maskers... Plus, all the people that have already had it refusing to get vaccinated if their immunity isn't on part with those of post vaccine...

Unless it's a peer reviewed study, and even those can be a bit iffy sometimes, no one should be commenting on anything related to COVID. It's still FAR too early and their is already WAY too much misinformation or no longer correct information... Just fuels the YouTube Academics bullshiat...


No it isn't It isn't false hope. It's science. The false stuff is people who spout off fear based on their failure to understand immunology.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If it hasn't been peer reviewed, it isn't worth the toilet paper it is printed on.
 
akula
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Porkbelly: akula: That would be nice.

/Had a mild case of COVID
//Isolation ends tomorrow
///Feel amazingly fortunate

We know someone who has had it twice, and the second time it was much worse.  Also, there are NUMEROUS reports of people getting it twice.  So, you are not particularly any more or fewer fortunate than any of the other irregardlessly people on the flat Earth.


Cases of reinfection seem few and far between. Not unheard of, but neither is it common. And as far as how bad it can be, it can go worse, it can go easier. Nobody is yet sure why someone would be reinfected.

As for your last sentence, I'm not sure what point you were trying to make with that word salad. I had fever, chills, fatigue, loss of smell. All backed by a positive PCR test. I was taking precautions, I do wear a mask. That I got out of this without breathing problems or anything else serious (the worst symptoms only lasted a day and a half) does indeed leave me feeling fortunate. Many have had a much worse time with this virus than I have had. Some (like my wife's cousin) didn't survive. So yeah, I do feel fortunate.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Seeing as Covid is only a year old....how do they know what will happen in years or decades.

The first thing I thought of was Post-Polio Syndrome.   My mother had polio.  Fortunately, aside from the initial damage, she hasn't suffered from PPS.  Arthur C. Clarke, on the other hand, wound up in a wheelchair for the rest of his life after PPS struck 26 years after he contracted polio.


Well they know masks work is less time. Why do you want people to die?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.