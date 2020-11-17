 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   "One of the earliest memories I have of Ivanka from before we were friends is when she blamed a fart on an insecure classmate"   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sounds about right.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I take away from this is that Cheeto Princess has a future in fart porn.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The potato doesn't fall far from the tree.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: What I take away from this is that Cheeto Princess has a future in fart porn.


That is the only career,  I will allow her to have.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: What I take away from this is that Cheeto Princess has a future in fart porn.


I've seen some stuff.....but that's a new one to me
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A complete and total asshole, just like every last one of them.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Source: https://www.vanityfair.com/ne​ws/2020/1​1/ivanka-trump-was-my-best-friend-now-​shes-maga-royalty
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That runs in the family.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: A complete and total asshole, just like every last one of them.


What's her Fark handle?
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too lazy but someone should post that picture of Peter Griffin that says who the hell cares
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It prolly smelled like cabbage, diesel exhaust and dirty eastern European cities. Oh and her Dad's dick.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her friend from private school is calling her "classist."
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Her friend from private school is calling her "classist."


Her friend from private school cares about the poors, in an abstract way.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: FirstNationalBastard: What I take away from this is that Cheeto Princess has a future in fart porn.

That is the only career,  I will allow her to have.


Maybe getting banged by trans and blacks while daddy watches?

/he would probably like that
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains her love of Goya beans
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blaming farts on others is an American tradition!
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I'm too lazy but someone should post that picture of Peter Griffin that says who the hell cares


There was other shiatty stuff she did. Subby picked the absolute stupidest thing for the headline.
 
Without Fail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let she who is without class pass the first wind.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'flashing the hot dog man'


images.static-bluray.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Paddy: That runs in the family.


Ewwwwwww
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivanka's a Trump? Ya don't sayyyyyyyyyyy.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only headline I want to see with any of shiatstains family in it must include at least one of the following words or phrases: Jail, Found Dead, Drug Overdose, Suicide, Squirrel Incident, Drawn and Quartered and/or Barged.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Lambskincoat: FirstNationalBastard: What I take away from this is that Cheeto Princess has a future in fart porn.

That is the only career,  I will allow her to have.

Maybe getting banged by trans and blacks while daddy watches?

/he would probably like that


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try not to Laugh...Hippo has the World's Biggest FART!!!
Youtube hzwZeoJGQ_4
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I'm too lazy but someone should post that picture of Peter Griffin that says who the hell cares


Seriously.  There's 64 days left until Biden takes over, and after that anyone who say the T word gets tased.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Paddy: That runs in the family.


Oopsy farts?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flashing the hot dog man? That damn biatch. Why didn't I think of that?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Seriously.  There's 64 days left until Biden takes over, and after that anyone who say the T word gets tased.


how many tasers do you own?

cause i have a feeling you're gonna need 'em.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like her.

She reminds me of a very affordable prostitute.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: What I take away from this is that Cheeto Princess has a future in fart porn.


Regular or cake?

/asking for a friend
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've no love for the woman but dredging up the high school antics of a 40 year old woman seems desperate.

It would be better to despise her for what she's done in recent history.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news. Girls don't fart.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: What I take away from this is that Cheeto Princess has a future in fart porn.


"Let them eat cake-farts."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the earliest mistakes I made with (the future) mrs bughunter was telling her that if she ever needed to fart in public, she could blame it on me.

/big mistake
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Her friend from private school is calling her "classist."


Classist doesn't mean rich. It doesn't even mean privileged.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Fake news. Girls don't fart.


You haven't met my wife.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to be fair if she did it when she still had her original face I could maybe give her a pass. She needed all the help she could get
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm farting right now, so I'm getting a kick...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Fake news. Girls don't fart.


They poot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: What I take away from this is that Cheeto Princess has a future in fart porn.


We can just assume she beefs in the shower and heels it down the drain as well.
 
mjg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From a similar article on Jezebel about Ivanka and Kushner getting back into the NY social scene.

"There will always be private dinner parties for them to attend, but they will be the entertainment."
nice.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: 'flashing the hot dog man'


[images.static-bluray.com image 728x409]


...and then some!
 
steklo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

houstondragon: We can just assume she beefs in the shower and heels it down the drain as well.


let me know when that reaches Pornhub will ya?

Thanks
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 360x480]


If he had  ever tasted Ciabatta bread he would have known where the smell came from .
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why is this in the Politics tab and not the "Most Horrible People Ever" tab?

Oh. Never mind.
 
