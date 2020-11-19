 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Google)   Looks like President Trump wants to try to catch lightning in a bottle again this time with his own TV network. Please help by designing a logo for it   (google.com) divider line
17
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

803 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2020 at 8:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 13 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Got nuthin
 
It'sallright [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
For Real News, that did come from my brother cousin.
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

NSFW Version
 
dlarsen222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back to the original plan.

The Presidency was just a four to eight year publicity stunt from the cunning fox what teaches cunning at Fox-Trump University. He's milked America for all that it is worth. Time to hand it over to King Pootenhacken and return to buffoonery aka "unscripted reality" TV.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Goatse. And no, I'm not even going to look for an image to post. But it would be fitting.
 
suze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not a Logo but a Promo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 13 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Photoshop contests? See our Photoshop FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.