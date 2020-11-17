 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   News: Trail runner falls to death in Italian Alps. Not News: In a Covid red zone. Fark: His running partner get $1,000 fine for leaving his neighborhood   (bbc.com) divider line
32
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

396 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2020 at 7:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Italy's northern Lombardy region is currently classed as a red zone, which means people are banned from travelling between areas.

Reminds me of a disturbing SF-ish novel called Arslan by M. J. Engh. The conquering warlord has partitioned his empire into areas. His subjects are each confined to an area.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pictured: smug entitled douche
 
daffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Should have kept his mouth shut.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stay the fark home.

Don't farking travel.
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sorry. The live one, of course. The dead one should have been fined too. Only fair.
 
bababa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Pictured: smug entitled douche


He and his friend were only 6 miles north of their home area, in wilderness.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There is no falling in the red zone. The red zone is only for immediate loading and unloading of passengers.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Must have been using a Garmin Fenix 6. The screen on mine SUCKED.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes trail running in the alps that is a total spreader event.  Did you post this from under your bed?
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bababa: zerkalo: Pictured: smug entitled douche

He and his friend were only 6 miles north of their home area, in wilderness.


That's not being home!!!
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Stay the fark home.

Don't farking travel.


They were 6 miles from their home town.  That's easily within a daily run distance; as in, they were  on their run and would finish at their home that day.

Good farking lord you people.  You're acting like they flew in from farking Poland or something.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Pictured: smug entitled douche


Commenting:  scared shiatless moron
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
With most medical resources focused on the pandemic, most of the fitness-related articles I've read emphasize that you should not be doing things that might require emergency services in case something like this happens.  I guess it bears repeating.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
this is going to be one of those mixed comment threads.

let me join in.


just think, if they had followed rules, both of them would be alive right now.

and on the other hand:

that's a shiatty day for anyone to have. i don't know if they put anyone at risk, they were running in the Alps for cryin' out loud.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NEDM: kyleaugustus: Stay the fark home.

Don't farking travel.

They were 6 miles from their home town.  That's easily within a daily run distance; as in, they were  on their run and would finish at their home that day.

Good farking lord you people.  You're acting like they flew in from farking Poland or something.


The stricter the controls, the sooner they'll have transmissions back down.  Sitting in the US, I wouldn't mind this.
 
Birnone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It just seems weird to me that during a pandemic someone would want to go running in a place where it's possible to fall 650 feet. Wanting to get exercise, including running, isn't weird. I go for walks around my neighborhood. But getting your exercise in a way that tempts fate, at a time when just breathing in the air around other people is tempting fate, is asking for unneeded trouble. You could argue that he didn't let the virus dominate his life, but then you'd have to add that death is now dominating his life. He who runs in a safe and legal way lives to run another day.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: With most medical resources focused on the pandemic, most of the fitness-related articles I've read emphasize that you should not be doing things that might require emergency services in case something like this happens.  I guess it bears repeating.


You mean like drinking yourself into a coma nightly, not exercising, and stuffing your face with garbage?   Cuz that's what most of the Fark Doomsday Brigade had been doing for 8 months now.   Lots of heart disease on its way.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: With most medical resources focused on the pandemic, most of the fitness-related articles I've read emphasize that you should not be doing things that might require emergency services in case something like this happens.  I guess it bears repeating.


I do mountain search and rescue.  I haven't been asked to do anything COVID related.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm actually curious how many anti-mask people and people who can't stay home are also vehement that drugs should be illegal.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So he ghosted his running partner? Got nothing.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Climb Ev'ry Mountain Finale from The Sound of Music
Youtube jvDFoF9sfQA
 
Jim_Callahan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bababa: zerkalo: Pictured: smug entitled douche

He and his friend were only 6 miles north of their home area, in wilderness.


Oh, so he was just putting hundreds of emergency responders and park staff in danger of dying horribly from a deadly plague, as well as their children and spouses and so on.

That's much better, then.

// Do you... not know how "wilderness areas" actually work?  If something happens that requires an emergency response, even one as minor as spraining your ankle and having to call in help, you will be exposed to many more people than an equivalent injury would provoke in the middle of a city.  "Wilderness" hasn't actually meant "unpopulated" since like the late 1800s anywhere on the planet, and you have no real excuse for not knowing that.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: CarnySaur: With most medical resources focused on the pandemic, most of the fitness-related articles I've read emphasize that you should not be doing things that might require emergency services in case something like this happens.  I guess it bears repeating.

I do mountain search and rescue.  I haven't been asked to do anything COVID related.


maybe you do such a good job with what you're doin' that they don't want to bother you with the COVID thingy.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jtown: [i.imgur.com image 500x271]


Thread over, everyone else is out of their element
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now his partner is a broke plague rat
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: CarnySaur: With most medical resources focused on the pandemic, most of the fitness-related articles I've read emphasize that you should not be doing things that might require emergency services in case something like this happens.  I guess it bears repeating.

I do mountain search and rescue.  I haven't been asked to do anything COVID related.

maybe you do such a good job with what you're doin' that they don't want to bother you with the COVID thingy.


Haven't had a wilderness search since before the lockdown.  Seems like the only people going into the woods know what they are doing.  Now hunting season is starting so it's time to go find hunters that "weren't lost and didn't need finding".
So you planned on coming out here for three days with just lunch and a Gatorade?
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe he didn't fall. Maybe they were testing the old saying "If your friend jumped off a cliff, would you?"
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
article: 'Simone Massetti, 34, fell a reported 200m (650ft) from a ridge on Mt Palino while running with his friend.'

With no other witnesses, are we sure he 'fell' ?
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: There is no falling in the red zone. The red zone is only for immediate loading and unloading of passengers.


You just want me to have an abortion.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Stay the fark home.

Don't farking travel.


That's right. Rules are rules. An unfortunate outcome doesn't change the fact that you broke the rules.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.