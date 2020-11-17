 Skip to content
(Vancouver Is Awesome) Weeners When you tell the graphics department to design a BC mask sign, sometimes you need to be more specific about what BC stands for
    Weeners  
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy is farked in the head. Sad and not funny at all.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear a mask, or have a penis driven straight into your brain. Choose wisely
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: That guy is farked in the head. Sad and not funny at all.


I was reminded of this scene for some reason:

i.makeagif.com
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yabai lol
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Wear a mask, or have a penis driven straight into your brain. Choose wisely


Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.com


Catch ya later...DICKHEAD!!!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ah, yes.  The old mushroom tattoo on the side of the face.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sorry, I can't hear you, I've got a dick in my ear.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And now I finally get why people don't want to wear a mask.
Hahaha.
 
skyotter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a bicep!
Fark user image
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This reminds me of when I tried to attach a strap-on to my face, but did it backwards...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you have to stare at it for 5 minutes before your mind will formulate the rough shape of a dick then you are looking hard for dicks.

Maybe you should go get some dick and stop acting like an 8 year old.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OK I see why the sign is funny, but what does BC stand for?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Wear a mask, or have a penis driven straight into your brain. Choose wisely


So you're saying that it IS a choice...
 
steklo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
BC = Birth Control.

In the army way back when, they issued us BC glasses

i.imgur.com
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

allears: OK I see why the sign is funny, but what does BC stand for?


British Cocklumbia

/Boston Cocklege in the US
 
ansius
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's how to make sure that your message gets public penetrance.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

allears: OK I see why the sign is funny, but what does BC stand for?


British Columbia.

Which explains the geoduck logo.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
 This would have been fine...

Fark user image
 
epyonyx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Wear a mask, or have a penis driven straight into your brain. Choose wisely


So some skull farkery?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: allears: OK I see why the sign is funny, but what does BC stand for?

British Columbia.

Which explains the geoduck logo.


Well I get that but the headline implied that BC had a double meaning, and it gave me that "whoosh!" sensaton.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.redd.it

Better than dealing with the airlines....
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Juc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
covid is making people grow dicks on their faces, gotta watch out for that, wear your face underwear.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: If you have to stare at it for 5 minutes before your mind will formulate the rough shape of a dick then you are looking hard for dicks.

Maybe you should go get some dick and stop acting like an 8 year old.


Or there's something wrong with you I saw it instantaneously
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Wear a mask, or have a penis driven straight into your brain. Choose wisely


Whynotboth.jpg

/Just sayin'
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

allears: Billy Liar: allears: OK I see why the sign is funny, but what does BC stand for?

British Columbia.

Which explains the geoduck logo.

Well I get that but the headline implied that BC had a double meaning, and it gave me that "whoosh!" sensaton.


big cock?  judging by the logo.  There's nothing to suggest black

Also, these are the people we need to rely on.....to..........oversee our healthcare systems........

meanwhile this shiat slips through.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: If you have to stare at it for 5 minutes before your mind will formulate the rough shape of a dick then you are looking hard for dicks.

Maybe you should go get some dick and stop acting like an 8 year old.

Or there's something wrong with you I saw it instantaneously


Doesnt sound like you are thinking about cocks. Not at all.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Least it wasn't for the BBC
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: waxbeans: dothemath: If you have to stare at it for 5 minutes before your mind will formulate the rough shape of a dick then you are looking hard for dicks.

Maybe you should go get some dick and stop acting like an 8 year old.

Or there's something wrong with you I saw it instantaneously

Doesnt sound like you are thinking about cocks. Not at all.


never.

i.insider.com
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: This would have been fine...

Fark user image 277x282


What??? I see like three clear penises in that image. Now, if you'll excuse me a moment...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: waxbeans: dothemath: If you have to stare at it for 5 minutes before your mind will formulate the rough shape of a dick then you are looking hard for dicks.

Maybe you should go get some dick and stop acting like an 8 year old.

Or there's something wrong with you I saw it instantaneously

Doesnt sound like you are thinking about cocks. Not at all.


🌭🌭🌭
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image
oblig
 
godxam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

allears: Billy Liar: allears: OK I see why the sign is funny, but what does BC stand for?

British Columbia.

Which explains the geoduck logo.

Well I get that but the headline implied that BC had a double meaning, and it gave me that "whoosh!" sensaton.


Yeah I didn't get that part of the headline, either.
"BC?  I should say SO! nudge nudge wink wink"
Huh?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Community - PENISED
Youtube THm5MUELt4c
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: waxbeans: dothemath: If you have to stare at it for 5 minutes before your mind will formulate the rough shape of a dick then you are looking hard for dicks.

Maybe you should go get some dick and stop acting like an 8 year old.

Or there's something wrong with you I saw it instantaneously

Doesnt sound like you are thinking about cocks. Not at all.


thumbs.gfycat.com
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
snopes.com
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

allears: OK I see why the sign is funny, but what does BC stand for?

Big C**k?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eKonk: This reminds me of when I tried to attach a strap-on to my face, but did it backwards...


accidentally on purpose!
/no kink shaming...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Sorry, I can't hear you, I've got a dick in my ear.


Is this an aural sex thing?
 
PvtStash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Like the song says:

Everything i look and see, becomes a man's willy to me.

Tootsie Roll Commercial (1977)
Youtube uaXk6PVXqJE


And, look at that.  1977 and diversified mofos. You ain't do'n nothing new, it just takes this fooking long of keeping at it already.
 
