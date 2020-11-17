 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   North Dakota- We Are Number 1. South Dakota- We Are Number 3, but will try harder   (msn.com) divider line
5
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

125 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2020 at 3:44 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"15 cases rapidly going to zero"

Sure is one heck of a hoax.
Man, that Soros guy really hires real good crisis actors.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
COVID in the USA! as of November 17th, 2020
Youtube FGm45xe-R0c



the rest of the USA is catching up quickly now that their exports are being distributed through the human logistics chain.
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
May have visited South Dakota:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
North Dakota:

Lazy Town | We are Number One Music Video Videos For Kids
Youtube PfYnvDL0Qcw
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.