 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Telegraph)   Sri Lankan former minister bites raw fish at press conference to encourage slumping sales during pandemic   (telegraph.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2020 at 8:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just for the Halibut
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sushi what he just did?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've never bitten the fin off a sunfish you've never lived
-Trudy McClore
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the preacher was right, Ozzy Osbourn was a bad influence.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs COVID when you've got anisakiasis?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fish bites raw man is not news. Now, Man bites raw fish, that's ... a sushi restaurant.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's something about this that's...Odd? Strange? Weird? Man, I just can't put my finger on the right word.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I love asian snapper.

/so ronery
 
Lil Wooly Mammoth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ozzy is so proud. Nothing batty about that at all.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.