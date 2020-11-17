 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Taking LSD and beating up security guards is no way to go through Disneyland, son   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like the only way I could survive that horrifying place.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1970 called, Yippies on line 1.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But did he live stream it for his follower.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Disney World. Disney Land has a moose out front that says "Closed until everybody on the entire farking planet has taken a covid vaccine".

/Disney is a little bit pissed off at Governor Newsom right now
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is it?
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I loved Stranger Things just as much as anyone else... but damn kid...
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: 1970 called, Yippies on line 1.


I was at Disneyland in 1970. I think the voyage to inner space, or whatever it was called, would have been amazing for someone on acid. It's a Small World would have been a nightmare. Tiki Room...hmmm. Maybe.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
7 hits of L and nobody can tell
So I spent every dime just get to Anaheim
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I once watched Fantasia on a couple of hits of really good LSD.  That's about as close to Disneyland on LSD as I care to get.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: what the cat dragged in: 1970 called, Yippies on line 1.

I was at Disneyland in 1970. I think the voyage to inner space, or whatever it was called, would have been amazing for someone on acid. It's a Small World would have been a nightmare. Tiki Room...hmmm. Maybe.


I remember driving down PCH, from Aliso Creek to Newport Beach, on acid
I remember thinking, "Gee, this is a really bad idea."
Disneyland was great on a Stiiizy though
 
krafty420
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geotpf: Disney World. Disney Land has a moose out front that says "Closed until everybody on the entire farking planet has taken a covid vaccine".

/Disney is a little bit pissed off at Governor Newsom right now


Was actually confused that anyone would be going to a theme park in the U.S. right now
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geotpf: Disney World. Disney Land has a moose out front that says "Closed until everybody on the entire farking planet has taken a covid vaccine".

/Disney is a little bit pissed off at Governor Newsom right now


Disney should be a lot more pissed at COVIDiots, they're the ones keeping everything closed, not Governor Newsom
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh yeah, Dinoland is absolutely be where I cracked up to. Place is freaky
 
