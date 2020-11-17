 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Michigan experiencing a rapid increase in cases of gonnorey... ghonoray... gohnohrheh... the clap   (mlive.com) divider line
28
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2020 at 3:20 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's harvest season and we're riding tractors in our bathing suits.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, thankfully I didn't add to the stats this year. I'm doing my part.
 
medicalmiracle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That headline is hysterical.  +1 subby
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Time to shut down the middle schools.
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Time to shut down the middle schools.


and don't forget the Catholic Churches too!
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
not-ghonna-be-pissin-right-for-a-while​, I'll tell ya that much
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Since they can't stand wearing a face mask for 2 minutes what makes you think they can stand wearing a rubber for half that time.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Datanerd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Plague rats never prosper for long
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
See, you can eat ass with a mask on.

/stupid college kids
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gorancha glad it wasn't chlamydia?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What are the odds this detail gets cited in a Trump legal team suit against the Wisconsin election result?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: What are the odds this detail gets cited in a Trump legal team suit against the Wisconsin election result?


Dammit I meant Michigan.

/it's 7am where I am and I haven't quite gone to bed yet... Kevin Smith movie marathon has not helped brain...
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
been stigginit to that damn lady Governer.  which means she had it first!

/s  dark s for heavy sarcasm.  no one should have to put up with the shiat she gets.  who do you complain of harassment to when you're the boss?
 
OldJames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
People need to be specifically told that masks only potentially limit the transmission of airborne viruses, and not bathing suit parts viruses
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: See, you can eat ass with a mask on.

/stupid college kids


Fabric dental dams don't seem like they would be very effective. Though an interesting stimulation, at the risk of chafing.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is only because we're doing more tests for gonorrhea.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be nice if penicillin helped reduce inflamed militia too
 
usernameguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gonogetthepeeburns.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: It's harvest season and we're riding tractors in our bathing suits.


Good night everybody!
 
gbv23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ABCD, EFGH..
...I got the clap.....in Kalamazoo

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe because the parents fought against real sex ed in the schools?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.