(Daily Mail)   China uses microwave to cook Indian soldiers. Will be hungry half an hour later   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
54
    More: Scary  
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So...tinfoil hats for everyone?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming to a United States of America urban city soon.
Bet.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US has been working on a similar weapon for quite some time.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China aint got shiat to lose at this point
Thanks again Henry
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indian food is quite filling, subby.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: The US has been working on a similar weapon for quite some time.


Has deployed....still working on, but already deployed.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it "ding" when it's done?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First off, Daily Fail can't distinguish between millimeter waves and microwaves, which are not the same thing.  Millimeter waves make you think you're burning even though you're not, and they don't penetrate past your skin.

Also, this picture of the Chinese system is a joke.  That dish is the wrong type and has nothing on it capable of transmitting power.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This US system on the other hand looks quite capable of doing the job.  Note the presence of something actually aiming power at the reflector, and note the geometry of the reflector being quite different than the rather obvious satellite dish (with no LNB) on the Chinese vehicle:

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's OK, the Trump administration still has plenty of time to mediate an end to hostilities.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like something that should have or should be included in the Geneva Convention.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are downrange from a microwave communications truck and suddenly feel a bit too warm you should really change course.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Coming to a United States of America urban city soon.
Bet.


I vaguely remember they already used it in Ferguson or Philadelphia around 2015, but we've had it since 2012. https://www.dvidshub.net/video/​139338/​active-denial-system-demo
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: First off, Daily Fail can't distinguish between millimeter waves and microwaves, which are not the same thing.  Millimeter waves make you think you're burning even though you're not, and they don't penetrate past your skin.

Also, this picture of the Chinese system is a joke.  That dish is the wrong type and has nothing on it capable of transmitting power.

[Fark user image 634x476]

This US system on the other hand looks quite capable of doing the job.  Note the presence of something actually aiming power at the reflector, and note the geometry of the reflector being quite different than the rather obvious satellite dish (with no LNB) on the Chinese vehicle:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x419]


It's the Daily Fail, embellishing the hearsay of "a professor." Why do we bother giving these articles any credence at all?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you got it backwards. It's Chinese food that makes you hungry an hour later. Indian food is filling.

Maybe we should rethink what "weapons fire" means.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd really like a better source than the MailOnline for something about long range microwave weapons...just me?
 
kyuzokai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up, tactical Faraday cages!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: Also, this picture of the Chinese system is a joke.  That dish is the wrong type and has nothing on it capable of transmitting power.


Don't be silly.  It clearly is capable of inducing a placebo effect. just fine.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we're still trying to curry favor with that country?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throws 5G phone out window
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Coming to a United States of America urban city soon.
Bet.


Trump's people already tried to get one when they cleared Lafayette Park Plaza so Trump could take his picture holding the bible.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faraday cage match
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: waxbeans: Coming to a United States of America urban city soon.
Bet.

I vaguely remember they already used it in Ferguson or Philadelphia around 2015, but we've had it since 2012. https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1​39338/active-denial-system-demo


That was an LRAD, in Pittsburgh during the G20 conference.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
daffy:Indian food is filling.

Especially if you make five trips to the buffet.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd prefer that to a giant Fresnel lens pointed right at me.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Does it "ding" when it's done?


Yes, but there's always one small spot that's still frozen. Obese soldiers tend to cook more evenly, although you do have to use the high setting.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: hammettman: Does it "ding" when it's done?

Yes, but there's always one small spot that's still frozen. Obese soldiers tend to cook more evenly, although you do have to use the high setting.


I just press the "Sensor Defeat" button on my microwave, and it works it out for me.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't tRump want to use these to microwave Mexican burrefugees at the border?

/ yes, I know they were mostly central/south American refugees
// but I wanted to reference burritos
/// mmm...burritos
 
Orallo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats what happens when you sign a cease fire and bring sticks and stones to a microwave fight...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Almea Tarrant: Didn't tRump want to use these to microwave Mexican burrefugees at the border?

/ yes, I know they were mostly central/south American refugees
// but I wanted to reference burritos
/// mmm...burritos


Hum. Why don't we?
Hell, don't know why racist just buy all the private property along the borders and just shoot trespassers as they come across them?
I I swear for all the moaning and groaning about illegals no one actually does anything about it and they keep hiring them and they keep spending money with them and dealing with them
Sometimes I wonder if anyone actually has problems illegals for real?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
 If you poke yourself with a fork a few times it will prevent you from exploding. Also, wrap yourself in saran wrap to help keep the moisture in.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Damnit, Daily Fail! Now I doubt the existence of Chinese and Indian food!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: First off, Daily Fail can't distinguish between millimeter waves and microwaves, which are not the same thing.  Millimeter waves make you think you're burning even though you're not, and they don't penetrate past your skin.

Also, this picture of the Chinese system is a joke.  That dish is the wrong type and has nothing on it capable of transmitting power.

[Fark user image 634x476]


That looks like it could be a microwave oven magnatron pointing out of the middle of the dish with some of its energy hitting the relector and then bouncing back to the dish. The pattern for that would be nasty and I wouldn't want to be anywhere near it when it is on.  I expect some chickenwire would be a useful defense.
 
daffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Abox: daffy:Indian food is filling.

Especially if you make five trips to the buffet.


after 5 trips even Chinese food should be filling.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anybody who puts Indian in a microwave that isn't there just their own is an asshole.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: derpes_simplex: First off, Daily Fail can't distinguish between millimeter waves and microwaves, which are not the same thing.  Millimeter waves make you think you're burning even though you're not, and they don't penetrate past your skin.

Also, this picture of the Chinese system is a joke.  That dish is the wrong type and has nothing on it capable of transmitting power.

[Fark user image 634x476]

That looks like it could be a microwave oven magnatron pointing out of the middle of the dish with some of its energy hitting the relector and then bouncing back to the dish. The pattern for that would be nasty and I wouldn't want to be anywhere near it when it is on.  I expect some chickenwire would be a useful defense.


You just need to cover yourself with a bunch of microwave oven doors.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Almea Tarrant: Didn't tRump want to use these to microwave Mexican burrefugees at the border?

/ yes, I know they were mostly central/south American refugees
// but I wanted to reference burritos
/// mmm...burritos

Hum. Why don't we?
Hell, don't know why racist just buy all the private property along the borders and just shoot trespassers as they come across them?
I I swear for all the moaning and groaning about illegals no one actually does anything about it and they keep hiring them and they keep spending money with them and dealing with them
Sometimes I wonder if anyone actually has problems illegals for real?


Mr. Tarrant's late uncle married one of the heiresses to an American manufacturing empire. Her family is absurdly wealthy.
They live in the south and their household staff is made up of undocumented/illegal immigrants. They pay them cash and cover expenses like health and dental care because the servants are "like family".
Family that is paid below the going rate for their services, and is screwed if they leave their employment.
Why yes, they are Republicans, how did you know?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gather up every leader in all the countries around the world and have a Brazen Bull demonstration with this microwave unit - pick one leader's name out (at random) from a hat.
.
Let's stop this shiat.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What a country! In Communist People's Republic, Chinese microwaves you!
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abox: daffy:Indian food is filling.

Especially if you make five trips to the buffet.


Then 10 trips to the toilet.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Anybody who puts Indian in a microwave that isn't there just their own is an asshole.


? I have coworkers who are of Indian decent, they reheat homemade meals in the microwaves at work on a daily basis, hasn't harmed the microwaves or any other food reheated in them in any way, shape, or form.

/Now cooking curry can be another matter, friend of my father's had cooked so much hot curry over a few years in his apartment that the drywall was impregnated with enough capsaicin that fresh paint did nothing, it ended up with all new drywall
 
phishrace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This one guy at work is always burning Indians in the microwave during lunch. Makes the whole work area smell like burnt Indian. Worse than burnt popcorn smell. Hate that guy.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think the dish was called Won Wel Hung Gai Guy
 
tasteme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't know what's going on here, but I just found a HUGE Hotpocket in the road and I have no way to heat it up so I can eat it. Any suggestions?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Martha & the Vandellas - Heatwave
Youtube XE2fnYpwrng
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: waxbeans: Almea Tarrant: Didn't tRump want to use these to microwave Mexican burrefugees at the border?

/ yes, I know they were mostly central/south American refugees
// but I wanted to reference burritos
/// mmm...burritos

Hum. Why don't we?
Hell, don't know why racist just buy all the private property along the borders and just shoot trespassers as they come across them?
I I swear for all the moaning and groaning about illegals no one actually does anything about it and they keep hiring them and they keep spending money with them and dealing with them
Sometimes I wonder if anyone actually has problems illegals for real?

Mr. Tarrant's late uncle married one of the heiresses to an American manufacturing empire. Her family is absurdly wealthy.
They live in the south and their household staff is made up of undocumented/illegal immigrants. They pay them cash and cover expenses like health and dental care because the servants are "like family".
Family that is paid below the going rate for their services, and is screwed if they leave their employment.
Why yes, they are Republicans, how did you know?


Exactly.

I've always suspected as much.

And the thing is I find it odd to complain about a problem that you are actually directly responsible for.

Those people are getting money from somewhere someone's employing them well at the same time all you're here is moaning and groaning about why are these people come here yeah let's jail the people paying them an incentivizing coming here otherwise I don't know why it ever comes up at all to begin with
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Anybody who puts Indian in a microwave that isn't there just their own is an asshole.

? I have coworkers who are of Indian decent, they reheat homemade meals in the microwaves at work on a daily basis, hasn't harmed the microwaves or any other food reheated in them in any way, shape, or form.

/Now cooking curry can be another matter, friend of my father's had cooked so much hot curry over a few years in his apartment that the drywall was impregnated with enough capsaicin that fresh paint did nothing, it ended up with all new drywall


Reminds me of malarkey my mom used to say that you can't paint the walls black
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

daffy: Abox: daffy:Indian food is filling.

Especially if you make five trips to the buffet.

after 5 trips even Chinese food should be filling.


Look! He go again!
YOU GO NOW! You been here four hour!
You scare my wife! It says all you can eat, BUT NOT FOREVER!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Seems like something that should have or should be included in the Geneva Convention.


A) this would have been science fiction to the Geneva conventions
B) this is actually non-lethal, would you prefer bullets or bayonets instead?
 
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
