(Lincoln Journal Star)   Well, that took balls
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article sucked, the headline sucked, and YOU suck subby
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is LITERALLY the greatest, and the EPITOME of what FARK stands for...

holy CRAP this is the GREATEST article I have ever READ here on FARK!!!

BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Look for a pitcher.They are sneaky farkers.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: This article is LITERALLY the greatest, and the EPITOME of what FARK stands for...

holy CRAP this is the GREATEST article I have ever READ here on FARK!!!

Come ON PEOPLE!!!!?!?!?

At least FIVE wooden BATS?...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least they can be replaced

Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Los Locos wanted for questioning
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An Army general, an Air Force general, a Marine Corps general, and a Navy admiral are walking along a base inspecting the troops.  The Army general says, "My men are the fiercest, best trained, bravest fighting force the world has ever seen!"  The other three scoff, and the general says, "Ok, I'll prove it!!"
He points to a nearby soldier.  "You there!  Come over here!"
The soldier comes over and salutes.  "Sir! Yes, sir!"
"I want you to step onto that parade ground and stand in front of that tank."
"Sir! Yes, sir!"
So the soldier runs in front of the tank, and gets squished.
"Did you see that?  Ran right over.  Now that took balls!"
The Air Force general says, "Well that was nothing.  A tank?  Pfft.  Watch this!"
He points to nearby airman.  "You there!  Come over here!"
The airman comes over and salutes.  "Sir! Yes, sir!"
"I want you to step onto that runway where those planes are landing."
"Sir! Yes, sir!"
So the airman runs in front of the plane and gets squished.
"Did you see that?  Didn't even hesitate.  Now that took balls!"
The Marine Corps general says, "HA!  No one is braver than a Marine!  Watch this!"
He points to a nearby Marine.  "You there!  Come over here!"
The Marine comes over and salutes.  "Sir! Yes, sir!"
"I want you to plant your sword on the ground and fall on it."
"Sir! Yes, sir!"
So the Marine plants his sword and is impaled.
"Did you see that?  No fear at all!  Now that took balls!"
The three of them look at the Navy admiral.
"Fine.  Watch this."
They head to an aircraft carrier and he shouts up to the control tower.  "Hey up there!"
The sailor looks around and says, "Who, me?"
"Yes you!  I want you to jump off that tower into the water!"
"You want me?  To jump off this tower??  Into the water???"
"Yes dammit!  Jump off that tower, now!"
...
"fark you, sir!"
The admiral looks at the others and says, "Now that took ballls."
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gotta have some balls to get some balls.

Balls
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
