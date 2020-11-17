 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Here's a "unique pig couch" available for just $250 on Craigslist ...you know, in case you're you in the market for a new pig couch   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like it might be more equal than others.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to be a scam that pops up every year on Craigslist.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a couch potato "moons over my hammy" joke in this somewhere.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you get it to let you rest on it?

Unique up on it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks depressed, like it is just ugh, so done. So it's perfect for 2020.

I'd be afraid of passing out and waking up all "Dammit, I'm hugging the freaking couch again!"
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PIGBAG - Papa's got a brand new pigbag
Youtube omYKI8RJaIg
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell you what buddy, you give me $250 and I'll take it off your hands for you (and drop it in the Lincoln Tunnel)
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally my barbecue joint in Manhattan is complete!
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, I'm sick of those derivative pig couches.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOME COUCH
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am getting the pig
Youtube sxUnC0tUNiQ
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't need to sleep tonight anyway.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting something different

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris P Bacon news anchor reporter looses control laughs at name of pig
Youtube pMA3x-bc8iM
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't need a new pig couch, but I am pretty bored with mine.  We both are.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha Ha! Charade you are.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 630x289]


Always check why exactly the item listed is "unique."  It can be important.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

uncoveror: Ha Ha! Charade you are.


Marketing this toward the house proud, town mouse type?
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As opposed to the common every day pig couch?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Unique Pig Couch" is the name of my down to earth SpaceHog cover band.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Has anyone let Rick James know that farking couch is available?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: steklo: [Fark user image 630x289]

Always check why exactly the item listed is "unique."  It can be important.


Yeah, I'm gonna just stick with the regular pig couch.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No, no, no, no.....I am not getting even close to that thing. PTSD
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: steklo: [Fark user image 630x289]

Always check why exactly the item listed is "unique."  It can be important.

Yeah, I'm gonna just stick with the regular pig couch.


I would really hate to see that sofa under a black light.
 
