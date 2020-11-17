 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Pennies from Heaven: Deep Impact Edition (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bounced off his roof?

/Sounds like a coffin maker knows how to build good roof.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possible dumb question: Why is a meteor of this size worth so much money?

Precious metals?
Collectors?
Triffid spores?

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Possible dumb question: Why is a meteor of this size worth so much money?

Precious metals?
Collectors?
Triffid spores?

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 810x539]


Well, you could always go out into space and get your own, I guess.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Possible dumb question: Why is a meteor of this size worth so much money?

Precious metals?
Collectors?
Triffid spores?

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 810x539]


Yes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he is able to say it's his.

You automatically own mineral rights to your house even if you own the land.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/deep something, right sheldon?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I'm surprised he is able to say it's his.

You automatically own mineral rights to your house even if you own the land.


*don't
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Penis from Heaven" is my Wang Chung/Crack the Sky mashup cover band.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Final Destination 7:  Meteor Meat
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it when an ordinary joe has a run of incredible luck. yeah for him!
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm surprised he is able to say it's his.

You automatically own mineral rights to your house even if you own the land.


I don't think mineral rights include stuff that falls on your roof.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JesseL: waxbeans: I'm surprised he is able to say it's his.

You automatically own mineral rights to your house even if you own the land.

I don't think mineral rights include stuff that falls on your roof.


Yet.
Give it time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JesseL: waxbeans: I'm surprised he is able to say it's his.

You automatically own mineral rights to your house even if you own the land.

I don't think mineral rights include stuff that falls on your roof.


Hum. And, yet, rain is against the law to collect.
 
aseras
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In some states you don't even own the rain that falls on your roof.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: JesseL: waxbeans: I'm surprised he is able to say it's his.

You automatically own mineral rights to your house even if you own the land.

I don't think mineral rights include stuff that falls on your roof.

Hum. And, yet, rain is against the law to collect.


Depends where you live.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: JesseL: waxbeans: I'm surprised he is able to say it's his.

You automatically own mineral rights to your house even if you own the land.

I don't think mineral rights include stuff that falls on your roof.

Hum. And, yet, rain is against the law to collect.


It's legal to collect rainwater in every state, but there are limitations and restrictions in some states. In some cases it's because those states have interstate agreements regarding river flows. In other states it's to avoid having too many people using a water system providing drinking water of unknown quality.

https://worldpopulationreview.com/sta​t​e-rankings/states-where-it-is-illegal-​to-collect-rainwater
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I bet if this happened in the US, the guy would have been sued into oblivion by the city, the state and the feds.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size


Some guys get all the breaks.
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm pleased for the guy, it's a sweet bit of luck, but he's 33. The dude gave him 30 years wages. So what happens when he's 64? Is he expecting  another space rock in 2050?
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lord Brixton: I'm pleased for the guy, it's a sweet bit of luck, but he's 33. The dude gave him 30 years wages. So what happens when he's 64? Is he expecting  another space rock in 2050?


Fortunately, the guy knows a trade he can fall back on, where employment is pretty much always guaranteed.
 
