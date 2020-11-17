 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   I'm D_CL_RING _ICT_R_   (twitter.com) divider line
57
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

3280 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I saw that.
Dumb fark.
Never add anything extra.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
L_CK H_R _P
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG how sad is this guy?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had the same expression as my dog when I tried to teach him a card trick.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he lost because he added "I'm" to the beginning?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: So he lost because he added "I'm" to the beginning?


He lost because he didn't add "hereby". Not official that way.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ginandbacon: OMG how sad is this guy?


Not too sad.  He still had like 36,000 in winnings.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R_SS_AN P_E T_PES
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Fireproof: So he lost because he added "I'm" to the beginning?

He lost because he didn't add "hereby". Not official that way.


Or state that it was for electoral purposes.  Totally invalidates the dibs call.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what he did to piss off the judge?
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably 3 decades ago watching with the parents, saw one where it was a phrase, almost everything filled it.  Answer was obvious:

IT TAKES ONE TO KNOW ONE

Woman tries to solve and says:

E.T.  (Like E.T. the Extraterrestrial) TAKES ONE TO KNOW ONE

That may have been back when you had to shop for stupid merchandise after each round instead of just getting cash.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: [snopes.com image 450x282]


Had it copied and about to paste... darn you
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: So he lost because he added "I'm" to the beginning?


game shows have always been petty like that.
Jeopardy is a huge offender in that some times spelling mistakes are forgiven and other times can cause loss.

I suspect the ultimate determining factor can be found in this quote.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you use the word 'and' and it's not a part of the answer on the board then you lose.   Easy mistake to make in the moment i guess.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/it's not rude, it's not filter evasion; the F is already revealed
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was once a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, so I am getting a kick out of this.

/second place
//$4,990
///Back when Vanna actually had to turn the letters
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: [snopes.com image 450x282]


Luck be in the ads tonight? Must have had Lucky Charms as a sponsor that night.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: [snopes.com image 450x282]


The "clean" answer to that one would already have the "I" in "air" revealed...
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heard this in an interview with Vanna many years ago.

Movie title:
_ONE WI__ __E __ND

contestant "DONE WITH ONE HAND!"
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andy's Wildly Inappropriate "Wheel Of Fortune" Guesses - CONAN on TBS
Youtube uXyWVenIiHg
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I remember this one as a kid, the contestant tried to solve by saying "Frankly my dear, I don't give a darn."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: ///Back when Vanna actually had to turn the letters


A victim of automation.

I used to think it was a touchscreen so she had to do that, found out that someone else actually does that part in the background.

Her job these days is literally just stand there.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

strapp3r: heard this in an interview with Vanna many years ago.

Movie title:
_ONE WI__ __E __ND

contestant "DONE WITH ONE HAND!"


Coming here to post this, I think that was the pinnacle of all Wheel anecdotes.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: I was once a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, so I am getting a kick out of this.

/second place
//$4,990
///Back when Vanna actually had to turn the letters


Shopping or no shopping?
I'll take the remaining on a gift certificate Pat....
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: MattyBlast: ///Back when Vanna actually had to turn the letters

A victim of automation.

I used to think it was a touchscreen so she had to do that, found out that someone else actually does that part in the background.

Her job these days is literally just stand there.


What I assumed it was based on touch as well, that's crap.  Is it that hard to have it based on touch?
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you want to be a contestant on the Wheel of Fortune, you should've at least watched the show a couple of times.

Fireproof: So he lost because he added "I'm" to the beginning?


Do you see spaces for "I'm" in the puzzle?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Mrtraveler01: MattyBlast: ///Back when Vanna actually had to turn the letters

A victim of automation.

I used to think it was a touchscreen so she had to do that, found out that someone else actually does that part in the background.

Her job these days is literally just stand there.

What I assumed it was based on touch as well, that's crap.  Is it that hard to have it based on touch?


Well she is 83 now.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Wonder what he did to piss off the judge?


That one is understandable IMO.

Jeopardy was the one that used to drive me crazy with their nit-picking. They would disqualify answers for a simple mispronunciation like adding an "s" and they used to disqualify final Jeopardy answers for miss-spellings.

Not sure when but they stopped caring about the spelling thing and eased up on mispronunciations a lot. That used to drive me crazy.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Probably 3 decades ago watching with the parents, saw one where it was a phrase, almost everything filled it.  Answer was obvious:

IT TAKES ONE TO KNOW ONE

Woman tries to solve and says:

E.T.  (Like E.T. the Extraterrestrial) TAKES ONE TO KNOW ONE

That may have been back when you had to shop for stupid merchandise after each round instead of just getting cash.


Gotta get that ceramic Dalmatian.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Phht, Im's is a dog food.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There are worse ways to lose:  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: L_CK H_R _P


LICK HER OP?
 
eagles95
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/uXyWVenI​iHg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Never saw this before...legit LOL at my desk

Thank you
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [YouTube video: Andy's Wildly Inappropriate "Wheel Of Fortune" Guesses - CONAN on TBS]


This is so much funnier than it should be.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This poor guy
Wheel of Fortune Worst Contestant FAIL!
Youtube IUkyeoYDKcE
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wingnut396: MattyBlast: I was once a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, so I am getting a kick out of this.

/second place
//$4,990
///Back when Vanna actually had to turn the letters

Shopping or no shopping?
I'll take the remaining on a gift certificate Pat....


This was in the post-shopping era, so no chance to get that dalmation. I did land on the "WATCHES" space on the wheel, though, and eventually solved the puzzle, so I got a pair of watches.   /CSB
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wingnut396: MattyBlast: I was once a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, so I am getting a kick out of this.

/second place
//$4,990
///Back when Vanna actually had to turn the letters

Shopping or no shopping?
I'll take the remaining on a gift certificate Pat....


But did you get the ceramic dalmatian?

/The Thrill of Victory
//The Agony of Defeat
///Third slashie, like Pepperidge Farms, remembers...
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: IndyJohn: Probably 3 decades ago watching with the parents, saw one where it was a phrase, almost everything filled it.  Answer was obvious:

IT TAKES ONE TO KNOW ONE

Woman tries to solve and says:

E.T.  (Like E.T. the Extraterrestrial) TAKES ONE TO KNOW ONE

That may have been back when you had to shop for stupid merchandise after each round instead of just getting cash.

Gotta get that ceramic Dalmatian.


Tiny fist...
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Mrtraveler01: MattyBlast: ///Back when Vanna actually had to turn the letters

A victim of automation.

I used to think it was a touchscreen so she had to do that, found out that someone else actually does that part in the background.

Her job these days is literally just stand there.

What I assumed it was based on touch as well, that's crap.  Is it that hard to have it based on touch?

Well she is 83 now.


Then retire, I'm sure there are lots of pretty girls that can touch a touchscreen that can take her place.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whoops, he's never gonna forget that mistake. Family Feud would have gave it to him.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I know they tape these things 6 months in advance, but damn it would have been nice if she'd have appended her answer by saying "Trump won't be declaring that" to right-wing loon Pat Sajak.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x478]
/it's not rude, it's not filter evasion; the F is already revealed


I still can't believe we missed the phrase "My Hairy Aunt".
 
steklo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ha! what a d _ _ c h b _ g
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not going to lie, my brain was trying to form the letters into DECLARING DICTATORSHIP... for no reason at all.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: This poor guy
[YouTube video: Wheel of Fortune Worst Contestant FAIL!]


That's so bad you almost wonder if he was dared to bomb every answer.
 
boozehat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who are 3 people who have never been in my kitchen?
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.