(Chicago Trib)   Scientists studying Covid by watching you poop. Jeff Goldblum unavailable for comment   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... I've been "studying COVID" for the better part of 20 years now?

Sounds better than the truth, I guess.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Scat is back on the menu boys!
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: [Fark user image image 600x962]


I'm OK with this
 
dyhchong
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Watching me poop? Or just inspecting it afterwards?

"Straining a bit, colour showing in cheeks" *scribbles notes furiously*
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ok, as long as I get to keep the glass coffee table.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is the look of sewage testers saying "F*ck you, at least I have a job"

chicagotribune.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Chicago is scrambling to catch up to other cities forecasting outbreaks by analyzing human waste flushed down thousands of toilets.

Copromancy is the art of forecasting the future by reading the poo splatters in your toilet bowl.

/not far off
 
jammer2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: [Fark user image 600x962]


When that came out I put a bunch of them in the bathroom stall inside door, oddly most people were not amused.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Scrubs - Everything Comes Down To Poo
Youtube jsVgi8hoFFc
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: This is the look of sewage testers saying "F*ck you, at least I have a job"

[chicagotribune.com image 800x533]


She's seen some shiat.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My local suburb city announced their plan to run this monitoring and all the right-wing hoax/plandemic morons ridiculed it constantly because poop and hoax and hahaha.

Turns out it's been an excellent guide for monitoring population exposure to guide decision-making. Not that they'll ever admit that.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It is a bit weird how Dr. Fauci and my cat will sit intently on either side of my toilet and stare when I poop.
 
Pr1nc3ss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Monitoring the Res Hall pool is how Syracuse was able to keep tabs on their students.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I saw a while back that some university was doing this in their dorms so they could predict which buildings were about to have outbreaks. First I've heard about it on a city level. It's a good idea if it can lead to early predictions. But it would be a shiatty job to have
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: It is a bit weird how Dr. Fauci and my cat will sit intently on either side of my toilet and stare when I poop.


They've both agreed to invite this guy in to sit in front and silently judge you

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My heart goes out to the poop. Hopefully it survives this terrible calamity.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Music Video - Make Poop by Mr. Safety
Youtube dGsI8gYtcvg


NSFW language.
 
steklo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"take a dump in me, mail me off!"
 
Spego
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


'You will remember to wash your hands before you eat anything?'
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 503x433]


That's meant to be a joke, but I've done that.

/colonoscopy prep
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Scat is back on the menu boys!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bughunter: That's meant to be a joke, but I've done that.


No, it's a serious thing to do.

I just laugh at the silly commercials like a talking box would actually say "shiat in me, mail me off"

Most medical commercials are a bit more serious with the actor portrayals of real doctors saying "try this new drug" in slow motion...

now that I said it, you'll notice a lot more medical commercials filmed in slow motion. It's contagious!
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is done to track heroin usage hot spots as well.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
busy person life-hack:
stay on the phone call while pooping.
just claim you're 'opening a pickle jar'
you're welcome!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
true story:
my wife is a family practice clinic manager.
one of her Medical Assistant comes into her office.  eyes bugging.
a patient arrived and she was rooming him and asked him about the bucket.  a big orange Home Depot bucket.
"it's got my sample"
she was confused.  he didn't use the stool sample cup.  he punched lunch right into the bucket.
big man.  GIANT forearm sized turd.
he was serious.
my wife went in "we gave you a cup with instructions.  you can see your doctor today, but first you're walking that bucket back out to your car.  do you understand?"
he did and never came back.
doc wondered if he was into scat/shaming/fetish stuff.

/p00p!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Damned millennial ass eaters are a scourge to  scientists finding a cure to Covid
 
ltdanman44
‘’ less than a minute ago  

strapp3r: busy person life-hack:
stay on the phone call while pooping.
just claim you're 'opening a pickle jar'
you're welcome!

[Fark user image 800x533]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

