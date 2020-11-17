 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Talk Talk, Au Pairs, Gleaming Spires, R.E.M., and Roxy Music. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #166. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi all.
While you're waiting, get a load of this
Shana Falana - "Ocean" (Velvet Underground Cover)
Youtube 1cMo24ufXhI


It even has one of those rehearsal room rugs that seem to be in every rehearsal room ever.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Standing by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hi all.
While you're waiting, get a load of this
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1cMo24uf​XhI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

It even has one of those rehearsal room rugs that seem to be in every rehearsal room ever.


love the black big bird jacket
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hi all.
While you're waiting, get a load of this
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1cMo24uf​XhI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

It even has one of those rehearsal room rugs that seem to be in every rehearsal room ever.

love the black big bird jacket


It looks like she nicked it off Robert Smith.
I asked her the other day what was the Bauhaus song they covered & it was Bela Lugosi's Dead.
Apparently they'd play it live locally around halloween.
Would dearly love to hear them do that
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRYAN FERRY - Love Me Madly Again (Album merged with Concert footage 1977) Roxy Music
Youtube LGyl0EQL9TI
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ba di da da di da. Da da
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Ba di da da di da. Da da


so you're saying the intro goes a little something like that are you...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Ba di da da di da. Da da

so you're saying the intro goes a little something like that are you...


Could be........
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I was out looking at vinyl last Friday and ran across some of these gems:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sadly many of them were either power-sanded from being stored & moved around in the West Texass desert, or some just plain gouged :/

I wound up picking up Fun Boy 3's first album and also coincidentally Bananarama's first album, both in decent condition.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my word!
This is superb.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow. those are some class finds.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: wow. those are some class finds.


$1 each at Vintage Vinyl Odessa, TX, if anyone needs to justify a ripped mp3 from the Napster days.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Double Dutch lyrics seem familiar, is this a remake?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: The Double Dutch lyrics seem familiar, is this a remake?


maybe you're thinking of double dutch bus?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
RIP Ranking Roger
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: The Double Dutch lyrics seem familiar, is this a remake?

maybe you're thinking of double dutch bus?


Delirium; it just came to me-- Liz Phair, off Whip Smart. Marbles rattling in a can, man.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: The Double Dutch lyrics seem familiar, is this a remake?


Was a massive hit in the UK at the time
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is one of the better covers off Through The Looking Glass.
I liked their Trust In Me too.
Rest of the album was a bit meh to be fair.
The cover of Passenger was less than optimal
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pista:
The cover of Passenger was less than optimal

- Rafa
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Peter Gabriel... nearly unobtanium on LP  >:^(
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Peter Gabriel... nearly unobtanium on LP  >:^(


discogs my friend, discogs
 
djslowdive
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: This is one of the better covers off Through The Looking Glass.
I liked their Trust In Me too.
Rest of the album was a bit meh to be fair.
The cover of Passenger was less than optimal


You shut your whore mouth!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
wild horses, not to be confused with wyld stallyns
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Peter Gabriel... nearly unobtanium on LP  >:^(


Its not too bad on discogs.  Shipping prices are a biatch 'tho.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: thespindrifter: Peter Gabriel... nearly unobtanium on LP  >:^(

Its not too bad on discogs.  Shipping prices are a biatch 'tho.


yeah, it just depends on how badly you want something, but you can find almost anything on discogs. i can't even tell you how many obscurities i have tracked down over the years, many of them in fantastic condition.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: Peter Gabriel... nearly unobtanium on LP  >:^(

discogs my friend, discogs


I've been trying to buy new when possible for when I actually want to listen to a good album and am not just paying for past sins by buying hard copy in any condition. I've bought from a lot of places but haven't broken down and done an actual Discogs purchase yet... I'm afraid that would lead to a divorce.
 
djslowdive
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: This is one of the better covers off Through The Looking Glass.
I liked their Trust In Me too.
Rest of the album was a bit meh to be fair.
The cover of Passenger was less than optimal


Also, the funny thing is Siouxsie didn't know she was covering Dylan until afterwards. She hates Bob Dylan. She was covering the Julie Driscoll cover.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Lord Bear: thespindrifter: Peter Gabriel... nearly unobtanium on LP  >:^(

Its not too bad on discogs.  Shipping prices are a biatch 'tho.

yeah, it just depends on how badly you want something, but you can find almost anything on discogs. i can't even tell you how many obscurities i have tracked down over the years, many of them in fantastic condition.


Most of my vinyl comes from there.  I usually order in large batches to get the shipping down to a reasonable price.  Now that my collection is fairly 'complete', the hard part is finding a seller that has more than one or two items I want.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pista: RIP Ranking Roger


Snakestyle - Future Dub (with Ranking Roger)
Youtube WwQGQ3VlXsA
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Snakestyle - Ghost Town (Re-Dub)
Youtube r3zYgabdNsE


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5aVk​b​vj4iw
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
HA! I thought that was Hoffs.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This has a rather thunderous bass guitar.
I like
 
