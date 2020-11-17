 Skip to content
 
(WDSU New Orleans)   Research ALL I WANT FOR shows that PAH RUMPUMPUMP PUMMMM hearing Christmas songs DREAMING OF A WHITE on endless OH WHAT FUN IT IS TO RIDE repeat is bad FALALALALA for your mental O NIGHT DE-VIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINE health HAPPY HOLIDAYS   (wdsu.com) divider line
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yesterday the all-Christmas radio station here in town kicked off its inaugural carol.

"But they give out prizes every couple of hours if you know which secret song they played!"

So this will be my life for the next two months.
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While y'all are biatching, I'll be simply having a wonderful Christmastime.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody over the age of eight likes to hear that shiat.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One station near me kicked off their Xmas broadcasts November 1st.

Put Christ back in Christmas. Celebrate it in the summer, when Christ was born, not in winter, during a pagan holiday.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HR has already informed me that I can't do my rendition of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" in my Santa Mini-skirt this year at the Zoom holiday party, and didn't even relent when I told them I'd just gotten a new pair of tear-away pants for the occasion.

What I'm saying is that Christmas is already ruined so they can go and listen to "Happy Christmas War Is Over" on a nonstop loop for then next 45 days for all I care.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: One station near me kicked off their Xmas broadcasts November 1st.

Put Christ back in Christmas. Celebrate it in the summer, when Christ was born, not in winter, during a pagan holiday.


stupid equator.  which harvesting season is it?
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be grateful if none of it is sung by Mariah Carey.

/she doesn't even sing
//she bellows
///and should be illegal to broadcast
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so glad the war on Christmas Fark claims doesn't exist has begun. meanwhile dozens of Jewish celebrities have put out Christmas albums, proving the holiday isn't celebrated by most.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without the songs we won't be able to know the answer to do they know its Christmas time at all
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's got nothing on my mental health, but it's not so great for the physical health of perpetrators within cannon range.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing is worse than Dominic the Christmas Donkey
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's that farking hippopotamus?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that explains why Santa went crazy that night.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You left out Sleigh Ride, the bane of all musicians
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any music that will not harm mental health if repeated incessantly?
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: Nothing is worse than Dominic the Christmas Donkey


Your Honor, I submit the following as Exhibit A against this claim:

Paul McCartney - Simply Having A Wonderful Christmas Time (Lyrics) [HD]
Youtube hMhMekfIyos
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BKITU: While y'all are biatching, I'll be simply having a wonderful Christmastime.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Is there any music that will not harm mental health if repeated incessantly?


Never mind, answered my own question

Gandalf Sax Guy 10 Hours HD
Youtube G1IbRujko-A
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a podsafe Christmas.

Podsafe Christmas Song
Youtube W6AiWPbt8L4
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: so glad the war on Christmas Fark claims doesn't exist has begun. meanwhile dozens of Jewish celebrities have put out Christmas albums, proving the holiday isn't celebrated by most.


Aren't most Christmas songs written by Jews?

// technically, since Irving Berlin wrote half of them
// technically correct: the most Jewish kind of correct!
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The inescapable Christmas music in the grocery store incites me to acts of parody.  Sometimes I forget and sing my lyrics out loud.

After a few years of this the produce staff has picked up on my variations.

Santa baby, stick it up my chimney tonight...
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acceptable Christmas song candidate #1:

Joe Pesci - If It Doesn't Snow This Christmas 🎄
Youtube hawOAtZcW9o
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only acceptable version of O Holy Night:

Cartman sings "O Holy Night "
Youtube 1p0ptkrc844
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My townhouse next-door neighbor teaches piano from her home and their piano room shares a common wall with my office room. Aaaand it's the time of year when she starts adding Christmas songs to her list of teachable tunes.

Christmas songs, played badly by beginner piano students for 90 minutes, 2-3 students per day on Wednesdays and Sundays. My mind may not make it to Dec 25th.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Nobody over the age of eight likes to hear that shiat.


I like Christmas music, but won't usually listen to it until the beginning of December.

But then I live in Florida, where everything--the weather, the seasons, the landscape--is pretty much the same all year round. So something different, ANYTHING, even Christmas music, helps to break up the monotony.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trust me...you want to hear this
Slayer Wham! Mashup-Last Christmas/Angel of Death
Youtube 89rgBcx4Luw
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: One station near me kicked off their Xmas broadcasts November 1st.

Put Christ back in Christmas. Celebrate it in the summer, when Christ was born, not in winter, during a pagan holiday.


In Australia it is in summer. And it annoys the f*ck out of me. I have too much other stuff to do in summer. I can understand it being a thing in the northern hemisphere in winter. It's dark early and cold out and you have nothing better to do. I could see how maybe you are bored and daft things like dressing up a tree you brought into the house suddenly seems like a good idea.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah the boss had them on all day today. It was snowing, kind of nice.

I'm done it now, though.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nobody forces anyone to listen to any of it.  Except, I suppose, in retail establishments.  Quit'cher biatchin' and live your life how you want, and let the people who enjoy it enjoy it.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now, let's decide if Baby it's Cold Outside is date rapey or just good flirtin' fun.
 
Mouren
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wxboy: Nobody forces anyone to listen to any of it.  Except, I suppose, in retail establishments.  Quit'cher biatchin' and live your life how you want, and let the people who enjoy it enjoy it.


Yeah, I'm sure the retail employees agree.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mouren: wxboy: Nobody forces anyone to listen to any of it.  Except, I suppose, in retail establishments.  Quit'cher biatchin' and live your life how you want, and let the people who enjoy it enjoy it.

Yeah, I'm sure the retail employees agree.


I listened to a Manheim Steamroller CD for 60 hours a week, for 3 weeks.  It was magnificent.  I evolved an ability to tune out the music, so now I don't hear it at all.  Anywhere, ever.  Even when I sing it at the top of my lungs to annoy the others.
 
dready zim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

berylman: Trust me...you want to hear this
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/89rgBcx4​Luw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


That is fantastic.
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am deeply grateful I've never had to work retail during the holiday season. Once I heard a cover of "Walking in a Winter Wonderland" that made me wonder if climate change would be so bad after all.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Acceptable Christmas song candidate #1:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hawOAtZc​W9o]


A perennial favourite in my house, alongside such standards as:
Max Headroom - Merry Christmas Santa Claus
Youtube _GGgWwVlnI8
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

berylman: Trust me...you want to hear this
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/89rgBcx4​Luw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


berylman: Trust me...you want to hear this
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/89rgBcx4​Luw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Nope, this old lady didn't make it to the one minute mark
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

powerful katrinka: Nope, this old lady didn't make it to the one minute mark


Sorry, just supposed to be a parody on the types of songs they used to play at Christmastime at Belk's in the yesteryear. No one liked Last Christmas
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The best Christmas I can remember is buying a tree on Christmas Eve for $1 and decorating it with my dad. Thinking about it that may have been the only Christmas Eve I spent with my dad.

It was kind of like the Charlie Brown Christmas special but it was fun and better than an expensive pile of junk.

In my opinion all Christmases should be about doing fun stuff not stockpiling things nobody needs.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Back in the days of the Dr Demento Show, his holiday season shows were the proper cure for the short, overplayed lists of all the radio stations that thought they had the lock on Christmas music.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OK, I'm Jewish by birth and agnostic by choice, but I generally like Xtian music. They've got some of the Best (TM) composers, the melodies are catchy, the harmonies are sweet.
So every year, the first few times I hear the old chestnuts (pun intended), they sound sorta nice.
The first few times. And that's it. And then as the saturation level increases, my irritation level keeps pace.
Fortunately, I don't live or work in a situation where I'm trapped in a diabolical echo chamber of fa-la-las, so I usually don't get to the suicidal stage. But I can definitely see how it could happen.
For a long time I played in a band that had to polish up its seasonal repertoire every year. That didn't help.
But now, thanks to the blessing of Covid, I'm isolated both personally and auditorialy (is that a word?). So play that damn Muzak all you want, Rudolph isn't pulling my sleigh tonight.
 
