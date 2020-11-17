 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   This was the day it started. November 17th: First case of COVID appears in Wuhan   (businessinsider.com) divider line
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


November 17th 2021
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wasn't there just an article on here about covid being present in samples from Italian lung cancer patients back in september 2019?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
well appart from that study in italy that they found samples of covid dating back to october but bleh.
 
learn2fly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A year later, and it is now the American Virus.  Our deaths have greatly exceeded China's total infections.  Goddamnit red hatters, you plague rat scum.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I forgot all about that, it just seem to go away, like a miracle.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: A year later, and it is now the American Virus.  Our deaths have greatly exceeded China's total infections.  Goddamnit red hatters, you plague rat scum.


Winter is coming. The virus is gonna come back to China real soon if its not back already. China is good at one thing : covering things up.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: Wasn't there just an article on here about covid being present in samples from Italian lung cancer patients back in september 2019?



"He who smelt it, dealt it."

Playground rules apply in pandemics.  The other kids are going to distance themselves, even if you're just the first one to discover the new 'smell.'
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: Wasn't there just an article on here about covid being present in samples from Italian lung cancer patients back in september 2019?


There have been a couple of reports of earlier cases. At least one of them was based on finding antibodies, but other research has shown that antibodies from other coronavirus infections can also react with SARS-CoV-2. I haven't seen any convincing evidence yet.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What do you get a virus that already has almost everything? Thanksgiving?
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user image
 
40 degree day
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aungen: Civilized Barbarian: Wasn't there just an article on here about covid being present in samples from Italian lung cancer patients back in september 2019?


"He who smelt it, dealt it."

Playground rules apply in pandemics.  The other kids are going to distance themselves, even if you're just the first one to discover the new 'smell.'


Based on the genetic evidence that this came from a pangolin China seems like the legitimate origin.
 
tinyarena
‘’ less than a minute ago  
..and they did nothing
Chinese Spring Festival:  February 2020
This was the line at just one train station
Fark user imageView Full Size

So you can kiss the 'Chinese Century' goodbye, aint nobody got time for that now

And as for this guy
Fark user imageView Full Size


fugetaboutit
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

