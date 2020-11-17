 Skip to content
(AP News)   You know when you lose some jewelry, and people try to help you look? It's like that, but with 1,638 police officers   (apnews.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Raids, arrests as German police probe Dresden jewelry theft

Did they take his mother's silver pentacle?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Members of the same extended family were convicted earlier this year for a similarly spectacular heist, the theft of a 100-kilogram (220 pound) Canadian gold coin dubbed the "Big Maple Leaf" from Berlin's Bode Museum in 2017."
Fark user imageView Full Size


They only got caught because they couldn't find a vending machine that would give them correct change.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Classy family:


Police issued photos of two others, wanted on the same charges, identifying them as Abdul Majed Remmo, 21, and Mohamed Remmo, 21.

Members of the same extended family were convicted earlier this year for a similarly spectacular heist, the theft of a 100-kilogram (220 pound) Canadian gold coin dubbed the "Big Maple Leaf" from Berlin's Bode Museum in 2017.

The coin, with an estimated value of some 3.75 million euros ($4.45 million) has not yet been recovered and authorities have posited it was likely cut up into smaller pieces and sold.

Cousins Ahmed Remmo and Wissam Remmo, along with a friend who worked as a security guard at the museum, were all convicted of the crime and sentenced to several years in prison.
 
Who'stheBossisNotaFood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hey some professions run in the family.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

They probably ditched it when they realized it was canadian money because the exchange rate isn't good.

/this can be a canadian money joke
//or a stupid american joke
///take your pick
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm amazed to learn anything at all remained in that museum: expected it all to have moved east.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 minute ago  

That's likely the fate of the stolen jewelry broken down for the gold and gems with the larger and more recognizable gems  recut if need be, the only way they might be in tact was if the theft was contracted by some asshat with way more money than scruples so he/she could have them for their private collection.

If that is the case then odds are they are no longer in Germany or the EU.
 
