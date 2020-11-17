 Skip to content
(Washington Post) ICU nurse in South Dakota describes the anger and rage felt by Trump supporters as they die from a disease they never believed was real
44
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sow...reap...etc...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know plenty of Trump supporters, but none who ever believed it was a hoax...just that it was oversold, and essentially no more deadly than the flu (wrong, especially due to contagiousness/R0).

It's not too hard to cherry pick data to support that position, so I want to say I can't fault them...except that wearing a mask is the cheapest insurance any of us will ever have. It's also pretty easy to find "masks are almost useless" comments (mostly from the spring), which is unfortunate. That's the deadly combination, even for otherwise intelligent people.

I know there are true deniers out there, but they're far fewer than the media would have you believe. A deathbed acceptance technically means you're not a denier. You're just a repentant idiot.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I know plenty of Trump supporters, but none who ever believed it was a hoax...just that it was oversold, and essentially no more deadly than the flu (wrong, especially due to contagiousness/R0).

It's not too hard to cherry pick data to support that position, so I want to say I can't fault them...except that wearing a mask is the cheapest insurance any of us will ever have. It's also pretty easy to find "masks are almost useless" comments (mostly from the spring), which is unfortunate. That's the deadly combination, even for otherwise intelligent people.

I know there are true deniers out there, but they're far fewer than the media would have you believe. A deathbed acceptance technically means you're not a denier. You're just a repentant idiot.


I'm not sure you are making a distinction with a difference.  People who don't believe the virus exist are not a species apart from those who think its no worse than the flu or that masks don't work.  They're just different points on the same spectrum.  And they're all dangerous to themselves and everyone unfortunate enough to be around them.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We transported an ALS patient last night to higher level of care.

4 IV's going, intubated at fio2 of 100% / Rate of 16 and PulseOx topping at 92% and blew off the antibody plasma treatment.

The ICU we took him too had at least 6 COVID patient on ECMO..  The patient we brought them was going on ECMO also.

ECMO will be this waves new ventilator shortage.. Mark my words.. It's the last line of defense before death now.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I know plenty of Trump supporters, but none who ever believed it was a hoax...just that it was oversold, and essentially no more deadly than the flu (wrong, especially due to contagiousness/R0).

It's not too hard to cherry pick data to support that position, so I want to say I can't fault them...except that wearing a mask is the cheapest insurance any of us will ever have. It's also pretty easy to find "masks are almost useless" comments (mostly from the spring), which is unfortunate. That's the deadly combination, even for otherwise intelligent people.

I know there are true deniers out there, but they're far fewer than the media would have you believe. A deathbed acceptance technically means you're not a denier. You're just a repentant idiot.


I'm told the coronavirus has an r0 of only 3.6, roughly the equivalent of a chest flu. It's not great, but it's not terrible.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

styckx: We transported an ALS patient last night to higher level of care.

4 IV's going, intubated at fio2 of 100% / Rate of 16 and PulseOx topping at 92% and blew off the antibody plasma treatment.

The ICU we took him too had at least 6 COVID patient on ECMO..  The patient we brought them was going on ECMO also.

ECMO will be this waves new ventilator shortage.. Mark my words.. It's the last line of defense before death now.


Sortof.

We ran out of ventilators and we have COVIDs on BiPAP in regular rooms with the door to the room open because ER docs apparently are followers of Khorne.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I know plenty of Trump supporters, but none who ever believed it was a hoax...just that it was oversold, and essentially no more deadly than the flu (wrong, especially due to contagiousness/R0).

It's not too hard to cherry pick data to support that position, so I want to say I can't fault them...except that wearing a mask is the cheapest insurance any of us will ever have. It's also pretty easy to find "masks are almost useless" comments (mostly from the spring), which is unfortunate. That's the deadly combination, even for otherwise intelligent people.

I know there are true deniers out there, but they're far fewer than the media would have you believe. A deathbed acceptance technically means you're not a denier. You're just a repentant idiot.


I can sure as f*ck fault them, and I do. And they all deserve death for what they've done to others, and I hope they get it. As far as the media, they've been softballing this kind of wretched fascist idiocy for 4 years now, and if anything they're underreporting it. I for one will NEVER EVER listen to any right-wing piece of sh*t again in even the smallest sense. These people are directly responsible for negligent homicide and they should be put in f*cking jail.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Deathbed enlightenment?
 
Thenixon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 200x150] [View Full Size image _x_]


You joke but it's not funny..  These people are wasting resources because of ignorance. It's is a shame, because others who did their best to protect themselves will die at their expense due to shortage of resources.

None of this shiat is funny..
 
Cache
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Simpler headline:  Truth hurts.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now this is the kind of Cletus Safari I can get behind
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Science doesn't give a shiat about your opinions.
Wear the mask.
 
craiguyver
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hopefully they were lucid enough at some point in those final moments to realize that they were dying from a socialist libby lib hoax.
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I feel anger and rage also.

It didn't have to be this way.
 
FleshMonkey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

craiguyver: Hopefully they were lucid enough at some point in those final moments to realize that they were dying from a socialist libby lib hoax.


I guess the libs stuck it to them.

Reality has a liberal bias.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least they had their biker rally.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

styckx: We transported an ALS patient last night to higher level of care.

4 IV's going, intubated at fio2 of 100% / Rate of 16 and PulseOx topping at 92% and blew off the antibody plasma treatment.

The ICU we took him too had at least 6 COVID patient on ECMO..  The patient we brought them was going on ECMO also.

ECMO will be this waves new ventilator shortage.. Mark my words.. It's the last line of defense before death now.


Have you heard of anyone actually coming off ECMO alive?
I know back in April/May timeframe the fatality rate for those who reached ECMO was about 99%.
 
baorao
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And yet (mostly) those same people have been walking around for decades preaching that "even if you don't believe in Jesus Christ, he believes in you" and "just because you can't see God doesn't mean he isn't real".

weird.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
no words
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://local.theonion.com/tell-the-w​o​rld-i-also-had-asthma-conservative-beg​s-d-1844932197
 
mcmnky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I know plenty of Trump supporters, but none who ever believed it was a hoax...just that it was oversold, and essentially no more deadly than the flu (wrong, especially due to contagiousness/R0).

It's not too hard to cherry pick data to support that position, so I want to say I can't fault them...except that wearing a mask is the cheapest insurance any of us will ever have. It's also pretty easy to find "masks are almost useless" comments (mostly from the spring), which is unfortunate. That's the deadly combination, even for otherwise intelligent people.

I know there are true deniers out there, but they're far fewer than the media would have you believe. A deathbed acceptance technically means you're not a denier. You're just a repentant idiot.


People who won't wear a mask need to be physically punished because it's the only thing they respond to. It's literally a matter of life and death.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
numbers17
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The cognitive dissonance is very real.

It's not that they are too terribly crazy. Its just that they have lived in this bubble where their reality is reality and President Trump was always right. The moment that they got COVID and things turned sour for them was the moment that their reality was challenged. It's like dominos. You set up each lie perfectly and as long as no one knocks over any piece then things go perfect. However, the moment that one Domino is knocked down is the moment the rest tumble in order.

If you expose one lie then what else die their bubble, right-wing media, and President lie about?

They aren't angry that they got a "fake disease". They are angry that they have it and are looking for any other excuse to not be wrong. They are scared first. Second, they are lashing out because their brain is desperately attempting to explain a reality that never actually existed for them. They are angry because their world view may be wrong and this is the way they handle it. Irrationally and with anger.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

baorao: And yet (mostly) those same people have been walking around for decades preaching that "even if you don't believe in Jesus Christ, he believes in you" and "just because you can't see God doesn't mean he isn't real".

weird.


The sad thing about my business. I RARELY know the outcome of anyone in the back of my ambulance. Every once in a blue moon we get a good followup thank you from family, or the patient themselves.. But once we leave. That's the last memory we will ever have of that patient.

Just one of the many levels of farkery healthcare workers go through. At first it's easy to deal with, then the years of "I wonder what happened to" pile up and pile up in your brain..
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

styckx: We transported an ALS patient last night to higher level of care.

4 IV's going, intubated at fio2 of 100% / Rate of 16 and PulseOx topping at 92% and blew off the antibody plasma treatment.

The ICU we took him too had at least 6 COVID patient on ECMO..  The patient we brought them was going on ECMO also.

ECMO will be this waves new ventilator shortage.. Mark my words.. It's the last line of defense before death now.


I haven't seen this many acronyms since I was in the Army!
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: styckx: We transported an ALS patient last night to higher level of care.

4 IV's going, intubated at fio2 of 100% / Rate of 16 and PulseOx topping at 92% and blew off the antibody plasma treatment.

The ICU we took him too had at least 6 COVID patient on ECMO..  The patient we brought them was going on ECMO also.

ECMO will be this waves new ventilator shortage.. Mark my words.. It's the last line of defense before death now.

I haven't seen this many acronyms since I was in the Army!


TYFYS

/I know you hate that as much as I do. lol
 
pounddawg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

numbers17: The cognitive dissonance is very real.

It's not that they are too terribly crazy. Its just that they have lived in this bubble where their reality is reality and President Trump was always right. The moment that they got COVID and things turned sour for them was the moment that their reality was challenged. It's like dominos. You set up each lie perfectly and as long as no one knocks over any piece then things go perfect. However, the moment that one Domino is knocked down is the moment the rest tumble in order.

If you expose one lie then what else die their bubble, right-wing media, and President lie about?

They aren't angry that they got a "fake disease". They are angry that they have it and are looking for any other excuse to not be wrong. They are scared first. Second, they are lashing out because their brain is desperately attempting to explain a reality that never actually existed for them. They are angry because their world view may be wrong and this is the way they handle it. Irrationally and with anger.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/it's too bad they will take out other people with their ignorance.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Darwin hears the word "oops" a lot.
 
batlock666
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thehobbes: styckx: We transported an ALS patient last night to higher level of care.

4 IV's going, intubated at fio2 of 100% / Rate of 16 and PulseOx topping at 92% and blew off the antibody plasma treatment.

The ICU we took him too had at least 6 COVID patient on ECMO..  The patient we brought them was going on ECMO also.

ECMO will be this waves new ventilator shortage.. Mark my words.. It's the last line of defense before death now.

Sortof.

We ran out of ventilators and we have COVIDs on BiPAP in regular rooms with the door to the room open because ER docs apparently are followers of Khorne.


You mean Nurgle?
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My dad is 78 and has COPD because he used to work in uranium mines in New
Mexico while I was growing up.  He's also bought into the right-wing BS about masks (he wears one in stores but not in gathering with "like minded" people), and told me on the phone Sunday that he won't get a vaccine when it becomes available.

If he gets it, he's probably toast.  He moved back to New Mexico about 15 years ago, and the Democratic Governor has been aggressive in containment.  He's lucky but doesn't realize it.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: After testing positive for Covid, you choose not to believe the diagnosis, medical professionals should be done with you.  You should be locked in a cell, with no further contact *or treatment* and left to die.

\limited resources should be used to help those who *aren't* willfully ignorant and pigheadedly stupid
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Too bad she describes it behind a paywall...
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I can't fault them...


I, and, more importantly, Darwin, can fault the fark out them.

/feel bad for their minor kids, though
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This happen on Sunday as well.

Fark user imageWell, there it is... the saddest tweet thread you will read today
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Repeat tag unavailable?
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Evil Mackerel: This happen on Sunday as well.

[Fark user image 77x27]Well, there it is... the saddest tweet thread you will read today


Dammit!
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I remember back in March reading the reports from Italy thinking "this looks bad", however it was when I saw the parade of military vehicles carrying the dead was when I said "this is very very bad".

That's all it took, I didn't say "hoax" or "numbers are overblown". Just did what I can to protect myself and my loved ones because it was only going to be a matter of time before the same thing would happen here in the states.
 
medicalmiracle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

robodog: styckx: We transported an ALS patient last night to higher level of care.

4 IV's going, intubated at fio2 of 100% / Rate of 16 and PulseOx topping at 92% and blew off the antibody plasma treatment.

The ICU we took him too had at least 6 COVID patient on ECMO..  The patient we brought them was going on ECMO also.

ECMO will be this waves new ventilator shortage.. Mark my words.. It's the last line of defense before death now.

Have you heard of anyone actually coming off ECMO alive?
I know back in April/May timeframe the fatality rate for those who reached ECMO was about 99%.


Yes.  I've seen it save people.  ECMO doesn't have great returns with covid in my experience but we've saved a few.

I have also seen a family member of a patient on ECMO ask us why, after the election, we are still calling what her husband had covid. Because before the election apparently it was a political tool to get Biden elected and we would stop calling it Covid after the election.

It's not just the people dying of the disease who don't believe it exists who are the problem. It's also people going into the hospital who have first-hand accounts to share, who then return to normal lives saying it's all a hoax.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I feel bad for the people who did everything right but still got sick because of immature, irresponsible f*cksticks.  I feel bad for the people dealing with the medical resource shortages that these dumbasses have caused.  I feel bad for the doctors and nurses who have to deal with these irredeemable shiatbags and try to cure them of what's only a symptom of their real problem.

But at this point, after everything that's happened, after everything we've seen and heard, after everyone we've lost... if you're still refusing to take precautions, I'm honestly just ok with you dying.  Because that's the only thing that will really help to end of the pandemic, anymore.
 
PunGent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

styckx: We transported an ALS patient last night to higher level of care.

4 IV's going, intubated at fio2 of 100% / Rate of 16 and PulseOx topping at 92% and blew off the antibody plasma treatment.

The ICU we took him too had at least 6 COVID patient on ECMO..  The patient we brought them was going on ECMO also.

ECMO will be this waves new ventilator shortage.. Mark my words.. It's the last line of defense before death now.


Hang in there, Frontline Hero.  You guys do NOT get paid enough.
 
