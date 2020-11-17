 Skip to content
(Guardian) Dolly Parton could be partly responsible for saving the human race...literally
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just a National Treasure, an actual real live Angel.
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duplicate green?
https://www.fark.com/comments/1102225​3​/Vaccine-Vaccine-Vaccine-Vaccine
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Not just a National Treasure, an actual real live Angel.


only angels have tits
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We really don't deserve this angel.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By sequestering all the plastic that's been dumped in the Pacific ocean?
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Partly funded'? Hey, guess what, so did I. My $50 donation entitles me to the same adoration and aplomb. You may all begin showering me with affection and praise.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it make up for all the kittens she's heartlessly killed?
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB, short version:

Two years ago we had to switch plans driving down to Chattanoga, so I said, 'What the heck is there to do anyway?" And we wound up going to the Smokey Mnts and some little place called Dollywood....I got to learn all about Dolly and have been a huge fan ever since.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I think Dolly is the last really good person left in this shiathole
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Not just a National Treasure, an actual real live Angel.


POY
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those titties are like two massive bay windows into her beautiful soul.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's good people.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

salvador.hardin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to see her at The Grand Ole Opry for her 50th anniversary last year. After a murderers row of entertainers (and also Toby Keith was there) gave it there all to do justice to her songs, she walked out and just lived on that stage like it was her couch. Effortless, divine entertainment.

Abumrad's son did a podcast series about her. It's really good. Flounders a bit here and there searching for a theme, but damn interesting anyways.

I dare you to listen to "light of a clear blue morning" and not get chills.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: She's good people.


I keep waiting for the horrible secret to be found out. Piles of corpses unearthed in Dollywood or something.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: sithon: She's good people.

I keep waiting for the horrible secret to be found out. Piles of corpses unearthed in Dollywood or something.


Don't be silly. Lost children in Dollywood are fed to the hill people to maintain the peace.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: sithon: She's good people.

I keep waiting for the horrible secret to be found out. Piles of corpses unearthed in Dollywood or something.


Worst thing about her is that she won't openly call out Trump though it is clear she despises what he does.

It's definitely a money thing as at least half her fans are Fox zombies, but she is also probably the only voice in those people's lives advocating love, understanding, and genuine self sufficiency.

I don't know. I give her a pass. Maybe I shouldn't. I expect more of literally everyone else, but in every other measure of character or humanity she delivers more than anyone else.

If they found a pile of corpses under dollywood I'd put it at 50/50 as to whether they should be there.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She may have saved the human race, but she's definitely responsible for the death of many kittens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: She may have saved the human race, but she's definitely responsible for the death of many kittens.

[Fark user image 724x1000]


I am not a religious man by nature but this is a decent argument for the existence of God.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good to see that she's keeping abreast of the latest scientific developments.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Save the human race?  You watch too much CNN.  The mortality rate is like .3 to .1%.  We'll be fine either way.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: sithon: She's good people.

I keep waiting for the horrible secret to be found out. Piles of corpses unearthed in Dollywood or something.


I wouldn't call it a "horrible secret", but there could be a rumor that she and Cassandra Peterson are the same person.

It won't start all by itself, of course. We'd have to put in the time and start spreading it around.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't like anybody, and even I like Dolly Parton. Hell, I love her.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: 'Partly funded'? Hey, guess what, so did I. My $50 donation entitles me to the same adoration and aplomb. You may all begin showering me with affection and praise.
---


c2.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: 'Partly funded'? Hey, guess what, so did I. My $50 donation entitles me to the same adoration and aplomb. You may all begin showering me with affection and praise.


Yes, but Parton gave a million dollars, and in the US, your value is defined by how much money you can spend.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dolly, I will always love you.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prince George: Save the human race?  You watch too much CNN.  The mortality rate is like .3 to .1%.  We'll be fine either way.


Well the kids will be fine. I'm willing to bet most farkers are at much higher risk category.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have any of you ever noticed how... large her breasts are? Like they're abnormally big. I can't believe nobody has noticed before, because they're like, way out there. I guess all her good deeds and singing just kind of overshadowed that detail.
 
ClicheRinpoche [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: 'Partly funded'? Hey, guess what, so did I. My $50 donation entitles me to the same adoration and aplomb. You may all begin showering me with affection and praise.


Thank you for donating, that was a good thing to do.
 
Lettuce Pray
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dolly is one of the most talented musicians and songwriters in country music history. It's a damn shame that, as spectacular as they are, she will mostly be remembered for her breasts. Have you ever seen her play the guitar? She's fantastic. Her songs aren't written by some nashville music writing team either, that's all her.

And don't even get me started on Charo, the "Cuchi, cuchi" lady: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v​=XmNPXq​G6ovg
 
dtbcr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Prince George: Save the human race?  You watch too much CNN.  The mortality rate is like .3 to .1%.  We'll be fine either way.


The sources I've found say 3 to 4 percent. That's quite different than .1 to .3 percent.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
buying stock in a company is not an act of altruism
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: dionysusaur: Not just a National Treasure, an actual real live Angel.

only angels have tits


So, it should be Gabrielle?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Courtney Cox-Zucker: Duplicate green?
https://www.fark.com/comments/11022253​/Vaccine-Vaccine-Vaccine-Vaccine

From the previous thread, Phoebe text courtesy of enry

[Fark user image image 500x678]


This is certainly different than the previous article so I'm not sure which is correct.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: She may have saved the human race, but she's definitely responsible for the death of many kittens.

[Fark user image 724x1000]


Here's some more, as she is definitely my kind of woman.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size


I am one of the few who really liked Best Little (bad term) in Texas.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: puckrock2000: She may have saved the human race, but she's definitely responsible for the death of many kittens.

[Fark user image 724x1000]

I am not a religious man by nature but this is a decent argument for the existence of God.


You spelled 'plastic surgeons' wrong. Not that I wouldn't hit it, but she is very open about going under the knife quite a bit.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: Leader O'Cola: dionysusaur: Not just a National Treasure, an actual real live Angel.

only angels have tits

So, it should be Gabrielle?


I liked Gabrielle, but Xena was the stacked one.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like I won't have to buy a copy of Juggs this month.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The generosity is great. But I don't think $1 million is going to make much difference. A working vaccine will be a gold mine for the company that makes it. Once it's clear they are making progress, development (aka investment) money will be poring in.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: puckrock2000: She may have saved the human race, but she's definitely responsible for the death of many kittens.

I am one of the few who really liked Best Little (bad term) in Texas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good for her.  Not exactly saving the human race but glad to see her put money towards a good cause (that will also greatly help attendance at Dollywood and her concerts)

Tyrone Slothrop: Herr Morgenstern: 'Partly funded'? Hey, guess what, so did I. My $50 donation entitles me to the same adoration and aplomb. You may all begin showering me with affection and praise.

Yes, but Parton gave a million dollars, and in the US, your value is defined by how much money you can spend.


Fark - Americans are uniquely stupid, narrow-minded, and greedy.
Also Fark - Did you see the popular vote?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.