(CNBC)   Mall owner Simon helps make online returns easier in store. Just don't look at their bum, you bum looker   (cnbc.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheeky subby.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did we park? Was it Red Red Blue Green Yellow Yellow? Or did it end with Yellow Red?

/simon malls ftw
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
"The rollout of the service comes as more people shop online, and in the midst of the holiday season, which tends to boose returns."
Apparently more than just returns.

/didn't get the headline
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Simon says....go to his mall and buy stuff.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim:

/didn't get the headline

Simon: A Little English Boy - Saturday Night Live
Youtube ryfZVQAEsjY
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I worked for a store in a Simon owned mall; they made everybody be open for the entire Black Friday weekend or face a $10,000 penalty. From Friday morning 4 am to Sunday night at 9 pm, it was  utter hell. Pushing and shoving, lots of folks down from Vancouver BC. LOTS of wealthy mainland Chinese folks - I filled up a huge brand new Samsonite suitcase with our product (heavy cast iron cookware). It must have weighed 300 lbs. They said it was cheaper to pay the luggage overweight charge than to buy the stuff in their hometowns.
I worked all three days and discovered retail work is not for me - where was I going with this?
Oh yeah - F*ck Simon, they are sh*tty opportunistic landlords.
 
mononymous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So...I'm still free to be a MeatGazer, yeah?

/look it up
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Momzilla59:F*ck Simon, they are sh*tty opportunistic landlords.

OK, but do you really want them to go away? With an average of 5,000, mostly young, unskilled/semi-skilled employees per mall?
 
