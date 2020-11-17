 Skip to content
(CNN)   Don't get him a Batman costume   (cnn.com) divider line
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This isn't Sappy. This is Sad. EABOD, Subby.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
black_knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Raiden"
Don't get him a father in Liberia. True gamers will get that reference
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: This isn't Sappy. This is Sad. EABOD, Subby.


If you're a human it's sad.  If you're a Republican it's herd immunity saving the economy while taking out some brown skins.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT GET THIS KID A BATMAN COSTUME!

It'll only end badly

NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: This isn't Sappy. This is Sad. EABOD, Subby.


Admins can change it.  Submit a report to the Admins requesting the change.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

black_knight: "Raiden"
Don't get him a father in Liberia. True gamers will get that reference


Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll spring for the Batman suit if he promises to dedicate his life to punishing the sociopaths in conservative media and the GOP that murdered his parents and will continue to endanger society by pushing a distrust of science.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarzan costume?
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas isn't a great place right now.
but thats fast becoming true for many places in the US.

I wonder if his parents went to the Pit.


And its only going to get worse.

https://covid19risk.biosci.gatech.edu​/ I used this site here, and set the crowd to 50, for a busy grocery store .
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get him a Bat Doctor costume and a medical school scholarship.

/fight the virus
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, read about this somewhere yesterday.
Very sad.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VictoryCabal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is exactly what you're asking for when you say to eliminate restrictions and build herd immunity.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: black_knight: "Raiden"
Don't get him a father in Liberia. True gamers will get that reference

VictoryCabal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What conservatives believe:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: This is exactly what you're asking for when you say to eliminate restrictions and build herd immunity.


Mitch McConnell will fund the Coronavirus victims fund.  It's not like Republicans tried to hang 9/11 victims out to dry.  Right?  RIGHT?!
 
steklo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Brooksider
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There will be more stories like this, especially as more schools swing their doors open. Kids are going to bring it home to their parents.
 
steklo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private Graves will become a luxury soon.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Brooksider: [Fark user image 325x450]


chuggernaught
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The GOP is to blame for all of this. From the orange clown at the top to the clowns at the bottom. They did this to America.
 
steklo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
steklo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The GOP is to blame for all of this. From the orange clown at the top to the clowns at the bottom. They did this to America.


oh, I thought it was China.
 
splelps
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the article does mention someone showing up in a batman costume. I wonder if the connection will be made
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wouldn't a better use of resources be to just go find the lost parents?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
article: 'Monday, October 5, Mariah spent the day shopping with her mother, ordered dinner and lived an otherwise normal day, Bryant said. In the evening, Mariah started experiencing shortness of breath and chest pains, so Bryant advised Salinas to call the paramedics, she said.
"They came, did an EKG, did some other stuff, and they took her away and we never saw her again," Bryant said. "She passed at 8:14 on Tuesday morning."'

14 hours : from dinnertime to breakfast time the next day ?
 
hammettman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sad that the parents didn't get to follow White House recommendation to have a last Thanksgiving.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'Monday, October 5, Mariah spent the day shopping with her mother, ordered dinner and lived an otherwise normal day, Bryant said. In the evening, Mariah started experiencing shortness of breath and chest pains, so Bryant advised Salinas to call the paramedics, she said.
"They came, did an EKG, did some other stuff, and they took her away and we never saw her again," Bryant said. "She passed at 8:14 on Tuesday morning."'

14 hours : from dinnertime to breakfast time the next day ?


Some COVID deaths are insanely fast.  Some people hang on for weeks after first symptoms, but there are a disturbing number of stories of people who died within 24 hours.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blasterz: I'll spring for the Batman suit if he promises to dedicate his life to punishing the sociopaths in conservative media and the GOP that murdered his parents and will continue to endanger society by pushing a distrust of science.


First you have to hire a former MI-6 operative as his butler, so he can use the techniques he will use later to fight crime!

Doesn't anyone read anymore?
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hammettman: Sad that the parents didn't get to follow White House recommendation to have a last Thanksgiving.


"Losers. I like people who don't let coronavirus dominate them."
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cache: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: This isn't Sappy. This is Sad. EABOD, Subby.

If you're a human it's sad.  If you're a Republican it's herd immunity saving the economy while taking out some brown skins.


Republicans : CRANK THAT SHIAT UP!
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: chuggernaught: The GOP is to blame for all of this. From the orange clown at the top to the clowns at the bottom. They did this to America.

oh, I thought it was China.


China is in charge of the US government?  Oh, you're just stupid.  Ok, well let me see if I can explain.  Disease happen naturally.  They spread by human activity.  The response to the disease is up to the government of each country.  It's something people call sovereignty.  Each country governs itself.  In the USA, a lot of people buy into a bunch of lies spread by republicans, who view government as a way to get rich and to make sure rich people keep as much money as possible at the expense of everything else.  So they elect a bunch of con artist into government.  One of this con artist is banned Trump.  He is the leader of the USA.  He could have used the government to help prevent Americans from dying, but this would negatively effect the stock market, which would hurt the wealthy, so it was better somehow to ignore it and tell people it was fake or a Chinese problem.  Some idiots believed that this excused trump from his own incompetence.  Some months later we are looking at hundreds of thousands of dead Americans.  These Americans did not have to die.  But because republicans care about money more than lives, they decided to do nothing except spread lies and deny reality.  So while trump did not create the virus and it did not start in the USA, he still failed to do his duty to protect the citizens of the USA.  Why conservatives are willing to accept this level of incompetence is a big question.  But sensible people look at someone doing an absolutely terrible job and say they should be replaced.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe Donald and Melania can pose for a photo with him while giving a thumbs up.
 
steklo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

webron: China is in charge of the US government


NPR last December:

China released a virus. Whether by accident or on purpose, this is where it came from.

I blame them.

and yes I am very farking stupid. I read your post which made me even more stupider.

So congrats.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 528x891]


NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: China released a virus.


Well, there's your first problem.  They didn't "release" anything, it was an animal virus that adapted to human hosts, that managed to spread beyond quarantines.

steklo: and yes I am very farking stupid.


We already know that.
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
houstondragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: This isn't Sappy. This is Sad. EABOD, Subby.


Seriously. Should be a Superman costume.

Parents died from a community refusing to believe science, even as their world blows up around them.

/Sucks for the kid
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is what I don't understand from Republicans.  A lot of this unnecessary death can be avoided by just telling your base that they need to wear a mask.  Why the fark did you (Republicans) need to make PPE a political stand when you know that it can stop the spread of the virus.  There is no ifs about it, it has been proven to reduce the spread.  Republicans you own this shiat don't try and back away now.
 
steklo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Well, there's your first problem.


What are my other problems?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: NM Volunteer: Well, there's your first problem.

What are my other problems?


We can go over them if you ever come back to TFD.
 
Katwang
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why do I see the red hats spinning this into a children don't get the China virus piece?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NevynFox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would party it up with all those fat Batmans.
 
