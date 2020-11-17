 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   North Dakota achieves highest level of personal freedom in the whole world   (huffpost.com) divider line
52
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1523 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2020 at 10:35 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump: WE'RE WINNING IN NORTH DAKOTA!
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few months ago my Trumper friend was touting N Dakota and Sweden as prime examples of the way to handle the pandemic: let people decide for themselves whether to wear masks.

I recently spoke with him about his beliefs. He's doubled down now; masks are completely ineffective.

"Well, I'll the science isnt clear on how much they protect the wearer from illness. But obviously they work to protect others when you wear a mask..." I offered hopefully.

"Nope. There's no evidence of that."

"No evidence!? So surgeons have been wearing them in the operating room for the last 100 years why? To look cool?"

This is not a stupid guy. He's just poisoned. The damage is done now.  It doesn't matter who is president, doesn't matter what policy is pursued. The damage is done. Tens of millions of people have been poisoned just like him. There's no way to get them back.

Let's hope the whole vaccine thing works out because our chance to reverse this through personal responsibility? That ship not only sailed, it's at the bottom of the Atlantic.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they're exporting their freedom

COVID in the USA! as of November 17th, 2020
Youtube FGm45xe-R0c
 
Not Y3K Compliant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gilgigamesh: ...

Let's hope the whole vaccine thing works out because our chance to reverse this through personal responsibility? That ship not only sailed, it's at the bottom of the Atlantic.

Why would they get a vaccine for something they don't think is real?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not Y3K Compliant: gilgigamesh: ...

Let's hope the whole vaccine thing works out because our chance to reverse this through personal responsibility? That ship not only sailed, it's at the bottom of the Atlantic.

Why would they get a vaccine for something they don't think is real?


Trump actively sabotaged mask usage, but he's touted a vaccine.  In fact, he's taken credit for the ones that have been developed.  I have some hope the attitude won't be the same among his cultists.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, call it the "Trump vaccine" for all I care.  Whatever gets people to take it.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: shiat, call it the "Trump vaccine" for all I care.  Whatever gets people to take it.



Freedom Shots

Capitalism Injections

America Needles
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe we could create a series of films that help to illustrate how cool masks are, maybe have the characters fight crime, give them cool costumes and turn them into heroes, and on the way there, they support Republican policies.

But why a Republican would fight crime when he would obviously be committing it, I have no idea.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby make good headline.  Heh.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meh. Two people dying in North Dakota is like 20% of the population.

/did they count wood chipper deaths
 
dragonchild
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Freedom Shots
Capitalism Injections
America Needles

Not to be confused with heroin.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Not Y3K Compliant: gilgigamesh: ...

Let's hope the whole vaccine thing works out because our chance to reverse this through personal responsibility? That ship not only sailed, it's at the bottom of the Atlantic.

Why would they get a vaccine for something they don't think is real?


Maybe they want autism?
 
aseras
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let the covidiots die on their freedom hill.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Old and busted: Obama's Weather Machine
New and improved: Biden's Disease Spreader
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've been to Best Dakota. So... like 20 people have it?
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"North Dakota, which first hit the top of the FAS global mortality charts last month, tallied 18.2 deaths per million last week, and South Dakota had 17.4 deaths per million, according to the FAS analysis."

To put that in perspective, that's about one-fifteenth of New York's peak.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I've been to Best Dakota. So... like 20 people have it?


Is it Best Dakota and Worst Dakota or Best Dakota and Bester Dakota?
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Leader O'Cola: Freedom Shots
Capitalism Injections
America Needles
Not to be confused with heroin.



there's an idea.

"free heroin"
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One time I ate a shiatty pizza in Beach, North Dakota.

/There was no actual beach.
//False advertising
///3
 
schubie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What I'm seeing is 40% of Americans saying no masks, no contact tracing, no testing because they steal your DNA, no vaccine because microchips and nobody's going to tell them they can't gather 20 to a house and deep fry a turkey. Happy New Year! We are so farked.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: This is not a stupid guy. He's just poisoned.


He didn't accidentally ingest poison, and that doesn't sound very smart to me.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Trump actively sabotaged mask usage, but he's touted a vaccine.  In fact, he's taken credit for the ones that have been developed.  I have some hope the attitude won't be the same among his cultists.


He's supported dozens, probably hundreds of positions that he's eventually turned on.  If you don't think he'd spew FUD on a Euro/Chinese-researched vaccine that is being distributed four weeks into the Biden administration, you're believing in a consistency that is consistently not there.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Call me an asshole but personally any state that has seen nothing but large numbers of COVID should be at the bottom of the vaccine urgency list.

Why reward the shiatbags that obviously don't want to take this serious? I mean at least half of them are going to refuse and literally fight getting the vaccine should it arrive. Don't forget, we STILL have people that refuse the simple MMR because some blonde bimbo that's only contribution to society was a few centerfolds in Playboy says its bad.

Darwinism at it's finest. Hell the few sane states should organize a freakin emergency extraction for any sane people who are unfortunately living in these Trump hell holes. Just trade em out in Upstate. You don't want the vaccine/to wear a mask? Fine, North Dakota for you. You wear a mask/maintain 6ft and wash your hands? Welcome to Syracuse, here's your vaccine.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: shiat, call it the "Trump vaccine" for all I care.  Whatever gets people to take it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Subtonic: I've been to Best Dakota. So... like 20 people have it?

Is it Best Dakota and Worst Dakota or Best Dakota and Bester Dakota?


I would say South Dakota is Bester Dakota. The Badlands were pretty awesome. Like another planet. Just don't stray from the trails.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nike sales must be soaring...

nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aseras: Let the covidiots die on their freedom hill.


I'm so sick of this attitude.  Look at Leader O'Cola's map above.  There is no peeing section of the swimming pool, and the virus doesn't care about regions or politics.  We are all in this together.
 
FleshMonkey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Maybe we could create a series of films that help to illustrate how cool masks are, maybe have the characters fight crime, give them cool costumes and turn them into heroes, and on the way there, they support Republican policies.

But why a Republican would fight crime when he would obviously be committing it, I have no idea.


The villains could wear masks too.

Just make the villains fascist. Then the Republicans will love them.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: "North Dakota, which first hit the top of the FAS global mortality charts last month, tallied 18.2 deaths per million last week, and South Dakota had 17.4 deaths per million, according to the FAS analysis."

To put that in perspective, that's about one-fifteenth of New York's peak.


So's my johnson
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How many have to die before they no longer qualify as a state?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I credit (?) Newt Gingrich for being the guy to discover that you could politicize anything, and use it to build a coalition to gain power. It's been 26 years, but it's SOP now for Republicans. LED light bulbs; vegetables in school lunches; a scarf in a Dunkin Donuts ad that looks too much like a keffiyeh; ANYTHING's a good hill to die on. So masks are the latest sparkpoint. And you can be part of the No Mask Club, and have fellowship with other No Maskers, and have fun shunning the people who wear masks, and vote for these bretheren who are just like us!
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hope the biker rally was worth it, South Dakota.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: gilgigamesh: shiat, call it the "Trump vaccine" for all I care.  Whatever gets people to take it.


Freedom Shots

Capitalism Injections

America Needles


Stiggit to the libs by getting stugged with a Trump Tower Vaccination!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
fark em
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"How could we allow this in the United States to happen?" Dr. Ali Mokdad, a health professor at the University of Washington in Seattle, told USA Today. "This is unacceptable."

Narrator: But it was acceptable.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Scientists and medical and public health experts armed with actual evidence strongly disagree"
Hee hee!
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: The villains could wear masks too.

Just make the villains fascist. Then the Republicans will love them.


Maybe there are complex reasons that thirty-seven percent of the country would vote for the villain.  As long as I get that upper-class tax cut.  I mean, I've never earned enough money to get an upper-class tax cut, but when I get there, I'll be ready.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Subtonic: I've been to Best Dakota. So... like 20 people have it?

Is it Best Dakota and Worst Dakota or Best Dakota and Bester Dakota?

I would say South Dakota is Bester Dakota. The Badlands were pretty awesome. Like another planet. Just don't stray from the trails.


It says a lot when an area called "The Badlands" is the best feature.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Mike_LowELL: Maybe we could create a series of films that help to illustrate how cool masks are, maybe have the characters fight crime, give them cool costumes and turn them into heroes, and on the way there, they support Republican policies.

But why a Republican would fight crime when he would obviously be committing it, I have no idea.

The villains could wear masks too.

Just make the villains fascist. Then the Republicans will love them.


Mitt Romney named his company after the villain in Dark Knight Rises...  or was it the other way around...
I can't remember.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: This is not a stupid guy. He's just poisoned. The damage is done now.  It doesn't matter who is president, doesn't matter what policy is pursued. The damage is done. Tens of millions of people have been poisoned just like him. There's no way to get them back.


I have a friend like this. Haven't seen him in months, and won't, because he's been poisoned, too.

Same thing. Not a stupid guy. Longtime engineer, understands numbers, understands evidence. Confoundingly, he's also a generous, kind, giving person.

So I'm utterly baffled at how easily he was taken in by this nonsense, yet he has been.

To his credit, he DOES wear a mask when he goes out to the store, but he told me he only does it because it's easy and he doesn't want to get into it with anyone, not because he believes it actually does anything.

It's maddening.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If that vaccine really turns out to be 94% effective, then the smart ones among us will get the shot and the Covidiots will avoid it. Darwin can then be more selective.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: We are all in this together.


But we're not.

"The facts are simple: mask mandates, harsh lockdowns, massive testing and contact tracing haven't worked - in the United States or abroad," [S. Dakota Gov.] Noem's spokesperson Maggie Seidel falsely insisted in an email Monday to The Associated Press.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: If that vaccine really turns out to be 94% effective, then the smart ones among us will get the shot and the Covidiots will avoid it. Darwin can then be more selective.


I suspect a good number of them will get it and insist that they never did, then hit social media to declare the entire thing is a scam.

Thankfully Bill Gates' microchips will let us track them.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: I have a friend like this. Haven't seen him in months, and won't, because he's been poisoned, too.

Same thing. Not a stupid guy. Longtime engineer


Engineers are famously arrogantly stupid outside their fields.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Take that LiBS!
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: A few months ago my Trumper friend was touting N Dakota and Sweden as prime examples of the way to handle the pandemic: let people decide for themselves whether to wear masks.

I recently spoke with him about his beliefs. He's doubled down now; masks are completely ineffective.

"Well, I'll the science isnt clear on how much they protect the wearer from illness. But obviously they work to protect others when you wear a mask..." I offered hopefully.

"Nope. There's no evidence of that."

"No evidence!? So surgeons have been wearing them in the operating room for the last 100 years why? To look cool?"

This is not a stupid guy. He's just poisoned. The damage is done now.  It doesn't matter who is president, doesn't matter what policy is pursued. The damage is done. Tens of millions of people have been poisoned just like him. There's no way to get them back.

Let's hope the whole vaccine thing works out because our chance to reverse this through personal responsibility? That ship not only sailed, it's at the bottom of the Atlantic.


No, he is "a stupid guy", period.  If one doesn't have the ability to cut through the propaganda and figure things out for themselves, they are stupid.

A lot of people are stupid.
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"How could we allow this in the United States to happen?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I would say South Dakota is Bester Dakota. The Badlands were pretty awesome. Like another planet. Just don't stray from the trails.


Also, the speed limit is 80 in SoDak and only 75 in NoDak.  Which means you either get out of the state faster, or you die sooner. Either is acceptable.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
North Dakotas high mortality may be because most of the population is old. Just saying. Also hopefully there is a real estate collapse there so I can pick up a farm to retire on cheap.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.