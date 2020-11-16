 Skip to content
Painting from 1860 depicts a time traveler using her iPhone. Subby is guessing it's a book
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It was painted to provide young women with a striking visual warning of the dangers involved in becoming so engrossed in your screen that you fail to notice the crouching menace waiting just over the rise to leap out, drag you into the scrub, and rape you. Bastard even has the nerve to be holding a flower, as if that makes it right.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No its a painting of a woman in prayer while holding a book (perhaps a bible)
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
 It she's swiping right...
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But... dammit
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pshaw. That's nothing.

Fark user imageView Full Size

(wax tablet with stylus, I think, ca. 450 BCE)

Fark user imageView Full Size


(funerary marker, ca. 100; woman with jewelry case (?) or perhaps cosmetics tray)
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Captain Scratch: But... dammit


But?

But it she's...
But it she's...
But it she's...

/huh huh huh
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why did people dress so old timey back then
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cman: No its a painting of a woman in prayer while holding a book (perhaps a bible)


I have a new testament from that time period, and it is that size.

Also have a book of poetry from the same age that is also that size.

What I don't have is an iPhone from the 1800's.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A book, what is it?
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a phone. One can clearly tell by the pixels.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cman: No its a painting of a woman in prayer while holding a book (perhaps a bible)


On an iphone 12
 
lawboy87
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's a streetlamp!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No, it's not.

We'd never know the difference.

/also, we should ask Drew if it really happened.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My dad had a small book of poetry that he carried with him in Burma during WWII. He carried it in his pocket and read it in his hammock or foxhole.

My dad talked very little about his experience in the war but he did relate how the words reminded him of home.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WheRE are HeR ThuMBs If ITs A BoOk.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who the fark is green lighting this shiat?  I mean come on now how much did they pay Fark for this?
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: cman: No its a painting of a woman in prayer while holding a book (perhaps a bible)

On an iphone 12


What good is it in the 1860s?

Just two bars. Not even 4g.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: A book, what is it?


It's reading material with lots of pages, but that's not important right now.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Painting was done moments before the young woman, startled by her suitor, fell over the rocks and to her death.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Pshaw. That's nothing.

[Fark user image image 640x660]
(wax tablet with stylus, I think, ca. 450 BCE)

[Fark user image image 850x685]

(funerary marker, ca. 100; woman with jewelry case (?) or perhaps cosmetics tray)


The second one is of a cam girl before they invented tables.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love how the description of the painting actually says it is a prayerbook and that it actually looks like a prayerbook.
This maybe the worst 'time traveler' evidence I've seen in a decade.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Who the fark is green lighting this shiat?  I mean come on now how much did they pay Fark for this?


Seriously, Fark would never link stupid shiat normally.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sadly, her day is about to go horribly bad.
 
1974 Dodge Monaco
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

haknudsen: I love how the description of the painting actually says it is a prayerbook and that it actually looks like a prayerbook.
This maybe the worst 'time traveler' evidence I've seen in a decade.


Agreed.  It's the worst 'time traveler' evidence I have seen since 2036.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

haknudsen: I love how the description of the painting actually says it is a prayerbook and that it actually looks like a prayerbook.
This maybe the worst 'time traveler' evidence I've seen in a decade.


Besides which, without the installed infrastructure of the cell system, what good would a phone do you?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh, FFS.
let's retitle it "man digs ditch. Situationally unaware woman falls in ditch and dies. Man throws flowers in after her. The aristocrats. Oh, and 160 year old  amazon kindle for reasons".
https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/​F​ile:Waldm%C3%BCller_Die_Erwartete_1860​.jpg
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"LOL. Sucker is still stalking me after that 1 nite stand!!"
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: cman: No its a painting of a woman in prayer while holding a book (perhaps a bible)

I have a new testament from that time period, and it is that size.

Also have a book of poetry from the same age that is also that size.


Ditto. A friend went to Shakespeare and Co, in Paris and bought me an 1804 (or so) edition of Pope's translation of the Odyssey. Real tiny little book.  (And not valuable in the least. She probably got it for a couple of Franks.)
 
