(Hard Boiled News)   How best to carry a stolen, 30-foot utility pole down a crowded Florida highway to the scrap yard? On top of a rusted-out 1997 Toyota Camry, of course   (hardboilednews.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pete and Repeat from Florida met on Fark.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If I can't just claim as mine any utility poles that fall over and take them to the scrapyard to pay for my next hit of meth, I don't know what's happened to the America I loved.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/11021622​/Cops-arrest-Florida-Man-for-grand-the​ft-because-metal-utility-pole-strapped​-to-roof-of-his-small-sedan-didnt-come​-standard
 
LaChanz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There seems to be a rash of this lately.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't know what's more impressive. A 71 year old man managed to strap 30 feet of metal to the roof of his car or that people show up to scrap yards with poles frequently enough they had to pass a law against it.
 
jimjays
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People got suspicious because he didn't have an orange flag on each side of the pole to warn of the hazard as any professional would have done.

I want to now who helped him get the pole up there. If they followed--hung back laughing and watching to see what the pole would it.
 
orbister
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's hard to believe that he would have got more for it than the cost of repairing the damage to his car roof. Though looking at the car, that may not have been a central concern.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well how else are you supposed to car joust subby.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jimjays: People got suspicious because he didn't have an orange flag on each side of the pole to warn of the hazard as any professional would have done.

I want to now who helped him get the pole up there. If they followed--hung back laughing and watching to see what the pole would it.


I guess the pole would it did it?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
one way to drive a stick.
 
