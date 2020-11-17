 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Somebody Photoshopped a LEGO version of the Giuliani Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference   (indy100.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I love the grid of printer paper taped to the roll up door.
Republican classy.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also seen on reddit:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I would indeed buy that.
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If that was a real lego set I would be sending one to each of Trumper cousin's kids in N Dakota for Xmas. An ICU ventilator one would be even better.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*snert*

shutupandtakemymoney.jpg
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skyotter: Also seen on reddit:
[Fark user image 850x849]


Alright, now you've done it. Now I have to dig out my kid's Lego blocks. I gotta have that.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Giuliani looks like Nosferatu with diabetes.
 
groppet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh Lego is there anything you can't build?
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://www.flickr.com/photos/ochre_j​e​lly/albums/72157716871455121/with/5059​8639817/

My many tinyfoil hats have broken Indy100, so here's a link to the artist's flickr.
 
mysha
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Where are the Furries?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skyotter: Also seen on reddit: [Fark user image 850x849]


The only thing that could make that better is if the Dotard lego figure was leaning forward centaur like doing the accordion hands gesture. That is dejected Donald
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Genius.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Uploaded yesterday:
"Four Seasons Total Landscaping (Highway 95 Revisited)"
Youtube 10rgnISnUwg
 
RadiomanATL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In related news, my T shirt arrived.

cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The creeper is a nice touch
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RadiomanATL: In related news, my T shirt arrived.
[cdn.discordapp.com image 850x1133]

That's awesome. I'll have to convince Mrs. Guilty of its historic value.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skyotter: Also seen on reddit:
[Fark user image image 850x849]


Do they not have orange Legos?
 
