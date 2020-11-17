 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Tough lockdown in Austria protects citizens against COVID, dingos   (euronews.com) divider line
Chunkybeets
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yay...lets lose our freedoms and sit on forums and spew hate about other people over a disease that is 96% deadly...before you cry "is that acceptable"  look up other disease kill rates.  Rich want to stuff us in cities and own all the nice land...got the money already.   Wake Up Woke Peeps!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dingoes are 96% deadly?
 
Frostclaw
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We did a lockdown in our province (NB, Canada) as did our neighboring Atlantic provinces. It lasted about a month. Only stores open were essential services like grocery (and liquor and weed -- go Canada). Everyone had to stay home and isolate. It was rough.

Now seven months later and the Atlantic region has exceptionally few cases. Any new cases are easily traced. .It's a very dense region, but at present, any cases we get are travel related. Live is relatively normal.

One month of lockdown was worth it. In a pinch, I'd do it again if it meant we could enjoy a few months of relative normalcy after each lockdown period.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC4290678/
The prevalence of methamphetamine (METH) use is estimated at ~35 million people worldwide, with over 10 million users in the United States. METH use elicits a myriad of social consequences and the behavioral impact of the drug is well understood. However, new information has recently emerged detailing the devastating effects of METH on host immunity, increasing the acquisition of diverse pathogens and exacerbating the severity of disease.

Is COVID that bad or are people in nursing homes doing meth?

TEACH THE CONTROVERSY!!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least the babbies are safe.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
See if we actually all locked down and not let people go to farking sturgis, we could have prevented a LOT of death. Super spreader events.

Well some Americans are willing for you to die for their freedom.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Dingoes are 96% deadly?


FAKE NEWS!! I read on facebook that dingo attacks are 99.99% survivable.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Frostclaw: We did a lockdown in our province (NB, Canada) as did our neighboring Atlantic provinces. It lasted about a month. Only stores open were essential services like grocery (and liquor and weed -- go Canada). Everyone had to stay home and isolate. It was rough.

Now seven months later and the Atlantic region has exceptionally few cases. Any new cases are easily traced. .It's a very dense region, but at present, any cases we get are travel related. Live is relatively normal.

One month of lockdown was worth it. In a pinch, I'd do it again if it meant we could enjoy a few months of relative normalcy after each lockdown period.


Yeah thing is, the populations of the atlantic provinces is very very very low and basically all tourism was cut off.

Its like saying New Zealand did a good job. Yeah they sure did. But they have big advantages.
 
Frostclaw
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Frostclaw: We did a lockdown in our province (NB, Canada) as did our neighboring Atlantic provinces. It lasted about a month. Only stores open were essential services like grocery (and liquor and weed -- go Canada). Everyone had to stay home and isolate. It was rough.

Now seven months later and the Atlantic region has exceptionally few cases. Any new cases are easily traced. .It's a very dense region, but at present, any cases we get are travel related. Live is relatively normal.

One month of lockdown was worth it. In a pinch, I'd do it again if it meant we could enjoy a few months of relative normalcy after each lockdown period.


I meant to say it's NOT a very densely populated region but the example holds. Our neighboring state, Maine, has more daily cases than we have had TOTAL cases since the outbreak began. NB has had just over 300 cases total. Maine is topping 9000.
 
Frostclaw
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Frostclaw: We did a lockdown in our province (NB, Canada) as did our neighboring Atlantic provinces. It lasted about a month. Only stores open were essential services like grocery (and liquor and weed -- go Canada). Everyone had to stay home and isolate. It was rough.

Now seven months later and the Atlantic region has exceptionally few cases. Any new cases are easily traced. .It's a very dense region, but at present, any cases we get are travel related. Live is relatively normal.

One month of lockdown was worth it. In a pinch, I'd do it again if it meant we could enjoy a few months of relative normalcy after each lockdown period.

Yeah thing is, the populations of the atlantic provinces is very very very low and basically all tourism was cut off.

Its like saying New Zealand did a good job. Yeah they sure did. But they have big advantages.


But that's the point. Travel is restricted. We've taken precautions. It sucks but.it works. Maine has double the population of NB but 30 times the cases. Nova Sotia is closer in population (1M vs 1.3) but Maine has 9x the COVID cases. Maine is certainly busier with larger metro areas but the Halifax/Dartmouth region isn't a slouch either.

Nice thing is, the Atlantic provinces have been able to form a "bubble". We can travel freely between the Atlantic provinces. Just any travel outside is restricted and requires 14 days self isolation after returning.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Frostclaw: Live is relatively normal.


What about dead?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Plague-Rat derped right in the boobies.

Thread never stood a chance.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Which of these two blocs/countries has recently begun to step up the measures needed to protect its citizens and which one is going "freedom y'all!"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Frostclaw: lolmao500: Frostclaw: We did a lockdown in our province (NB, Canada) as did our neighboring Atlantic provinces. It lasted about a month. Only stores open were essential services like grocery (and liquor and weed -- go Canada). Everyone had to stay home and isolate. It was rough.

Now seven months later and the Atlantic region has exceptionally few cases. Any new cases are easily traced. .It's a very dense region, but at present, any cases we get are travel related. Live is relatively normal.

One month of lockdown was worth it. In a pinch, I'd do it again if it meant we could enjoy a few months of relative normalcy after each lockdown period.

Yeah thing is, the populations of the atlantic provinces is very very very low and basically all tourism was cut off.

Its like saying New Zealand did a good job. Yeah they sure did. But they have big advantages.

But that's the point. Travel is restricted. We've taken precautions. It sucks but.it works. Maine has double the population of NB but 30 times the cases. Nova Sotia is closer in population (1M vs 1.3) but Maine has 9x the COVID cases. Maine is certainly busier with larger metro areas but the Halifax/Dartmouth region isn't a slouch either.

Nice thing is, the Atlantic provinces have been able to form a "bubble". We can travel freely between the Atlantic provinces. Just any travel outside is restricted and requires 14 days self isolation after returning.


I agree it works and we should all do it. If everyone stayed the fark home for real for a month, 99%+ of the virus would die off in their hosts.
 
