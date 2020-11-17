 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   You better you better you bet WHO cautions vaccine optimism, says it's hard to inoculate the whole global population, warning the world could become a teenage wasteland as members of various generations hope they die before they get old   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its clear we're going to need a real Eminence Front.

Not a put-on.
 
lectos
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We don't get fooled again
 
Coloman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So either we emulate :

Daybreak - All Adults die due to space virus
Logan's Run - All Adults are killed by Skynet.

Lovely
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Third base!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Teenagers are practically immune to Covid-19!

// Making them the most effective Covid-19 assassins.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm perfectly content with sitting back and waiting a few more months. I can't even begin to count how much money I've saved this year by not going out to eat three or four times a week, movie theaters, Six Flags, etc. My house is extremely clean. All those weird projects I've been putting off for months or even years are done now. I can't say I like this, but I've made the best of it. A few more months won't matter. And I don't have to deal with my idiotic brother in law on Thanksgiving this year so that's a bonus.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Coloman: So either we emulate :

Daybreak - All Adults die due to space virus
Logan's Run - All Adults are killed by Skynet.

Lovely


Throw in some Soylent Green and it gets even better.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm perfectly content with sitting back and waiting a few more months. I can't even begin to count how much money I've saved this year by not going out to eat three or four times a week, movie theaters, Six Flags, etc. My house is extremely clean. All those weird projects I've been putting off for months or even years are done now. I can't say I like this, but I've made the best of it. A few more months won't matter. And I don't have to deal with my idiotic brother in law on Thanksgiving this year so that's a bonus.


wifey and I have done family-free holidays for 10+ years with limited exceptions.  not one regret.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe this is all for the best? Old people kind of suck at carry about the whole nation and not just their stocks.
Let God 🙏 sort it all out.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I always thought that was a Meatloaf song.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lectos: We don't get fooled again


You bet.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Maybe this is all for the best? Old people kind of suck at carry about the whole nation and not just their stocks.
Let God 🙏 sort it all out.


m0vie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

"I'm an evil space alien dressed like a baked potato, and I approved this message!"
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Coloman: So either we emulate :

Daybreak - All Adults die due to space virus
Logan's Run - All Adults are killed by Skynet.

Lovely


If the word "adult" means "five percent of people 65 years old or older and 25% of those 85 years old or older", sure.
 
Taming of the shoe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mofa: Teenagers are practically immune to Covid-19!

// Making them the most effective Covid-19 assassins.


Teenagers should be going to HOA meetings to finally cleanse the world of the HOA karens once and for all
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lectos: We don't get fooled again


*scrambles to find sunglasses and put them on*
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lectos: We don't get fooled again


You know that the immunized never die

Do ya?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm perfectly content with sitting back and waiting a few more months. I can't even begin to count how much money I've saved this year by not going out to eat three or four times a week, movie theaters, Six Flags, etc. My house is extremely clean. All those weird projects I've been putting off for months or even years are done now. I can't say I like this, but I've made the best of it. A few more months won't matter. And I don't have to deal with my idiotic brother in law on Thanksgiving this year so that's a bonus.


Conversely, I've been spending more money due to ordering food, streaming movies, and impulse buying out of shear boredom. I guess ymmv.

But yes, I can live with another few months of this. Essential worker and an introvert, I'm doing just fine.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd love to get vaccinated by May 1, but I don't think that will happen. Just my luck, I'm too young, too healthy, and too good looking.
 
Callous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: Hey Nurse!: I'm perfectly content with sitting back and waiting a few more months. I can't even begin to count how much money I've saved this year by not going out to eat three or four times a week, movie theaters, Six Flags, etc. My house is extremely clean. All those weird projects I've been putting off for months or even years are done now. I can't say I like this, but I've made the best of it. A few more months won't matter. And I don't have to deal with my idiotic brother in law on Thanksgiving this year so that's a bonus.

wifey and I have done family-free holidays for 10+ years with limited exceptions.  not one regret.


My family wants to get everyone together for Thanksgiving and Christmas as usual.  I don't think I'm going to go.  The more I think about how eager they all are to get together the more I wonder how careless they are day to day.  I know a few of them are being very careful and minimizing leaving their houses but there are a few that I just don't know and expect they are not being careful.

So I don't think I'm going and I hope that doesn't upset them.
 
Coloman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: mofa: Teenagers are practically immune to Covid-19!

// Making them the most effective Covid-19 assassins.

Teenagers should be going to HOA meetings to finally cleanse the world of the HOA karens once and for all


That's ok, the Karens will be all dead and the HOA's will be all gone.

But then we get the new 'type' [the Snowflake], who will cry about how other snowflakes aren't donating money to them for free.

So Snowflake Sallys?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Callous: Thank You Black Jesus!: Hey Nurse!: I'm perfectly content with sitting back and waiting a few more months. I can't even begin to count how much money I've saved this year by not going out to eat three or four times a week, movie theaters, Six Flags, etc. My house is extremely clean. All those weird projects I've been putting off for months or even years are done now. I can't say I like this, but I've made the best of it. A few more months won't matter. And I don't have to deal with my idiotic brother in law on Thanksgiving this year so that's a bonus.

wifey and I have done family-free holidays for 10+ years with limited exceptions.  not one regret.

My family wants to get everyone together for Thanksgiving and Christmas as usual.  I don't think I'm going to go.  The more I think about how eager they all are to get together the more I wonder how careless they are day to day.  I know a few of them are being very careful and minimizing leaving their houses but there are a few that I just don't know and expect they are not being careful.

So I don't think I'm going and I hope that doesn't upset them.


Tell them you want to see them for many holidays, just not this holiday. It ain't worth it, even though a vast majority of families probably won't have any issues.
 
Shift_Left_Political [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Third base!


Thanks for the chuckle! I needed that today.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.