(KRCR TV Redding)   Ponzi scheme suspect tries to flee FBI by hiding in a lake using underwater sea scooter   (krcrtv.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what the FBI is doing?
Going after Ponzi schemers?

Heckuva jerb, boys.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Bond he ain't.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He should have used the vat of acid.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A bongo? Meesa in big pudu
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cool idea, poor execution :)

/I'm not sure you can fit "in" one of those sea-scooter things, if the pic is the kind he used
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd look at this guy and take an instant distrust to him...
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a shame he bilked so many faithful sheep.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: This is what the FBI is doing?
Going after Ponzi schemers?

Heckuva jerb, boys.


Why yes, they do go after white collar crime.  Imo, they need to do a whole lot more of it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
According to the Sacramento Bee, Piercey, who is a member of Bethel Church, used his connections to prey on fellow parishioners.

LOL

Also, where did he think he was going to escape to in a lake? If you're doing James Bond villain shiat you'd have to get to the ocean and have a boat or submarine waiting to take you to your evil lair.
 
