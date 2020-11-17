 Skip to content
(BBC) British cop may be fired after swapping barcodes to get cheaper Krispy Kremes
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ACAB - international edition
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good. Those entrusted to enforce the law should be the first in line to obey it. If they're not they're not needed.
 
Cache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In England he's considered for termination.
In America he'd be considered for a cabinet post.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
10 pounds for a dozen donuts?  Ie $13?  That's an absurd price.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm shocked C12 hasn't dropped in to remind us, civilians, that this was his privilege.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: ACAB - international edition


Sorry but that's shameful, we expect far higher standards of our officers over here. Our officers are nothing like the vindictive killers you find in the US
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Risking your job over $13 worth of doughnuts? Seems like a good idea, I guess.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Way to diminish the stereotype...
 
chewd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cops in the UK have to pay for donuts?!?

Wow.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Barcode swapping is the biggest shoplifting scheme going right now.  Self checkout is a gift to kleptos everywhere
 
The Flexecutioner [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wish this was the kind of cop scandal we had to deal with.

He's a cruller, I tell ya. He filled him full of donut holes.
 
Loren
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Make the punishment fit the crime: Replace his paycheck with one that's .07% of what it should be.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Way to diminish the stereotype...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


A small chain of shops in my state.

Pretty decent stuff actually.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I'm shocked C12 hasn't dropped in to remind us, civilians, that this was his privilege.


I don't know how these things work in the UK but here in the states the store would probably let the cop have the doughnuts if he had asked.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Krispy Kremes are the Little Caesar's of the doughnut world. THERE! I SAID IT!
 
Road_King
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A FB tag group I'm in, "Aww, that's so sad.  Alexa, play 'fark tha Police' by NWA."
 
msinquefield
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: Krispy Kremes are the Little Caesar's of the doughnut world. THERE! I SAID IT!


You are so very wrong.
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Xai: SpectroBoy: ACAB - international edition

Sorry but that's shameful, we expect far higher standards of our officers over here. Our officers are nothing like the vindictive killers you find in the US


Good point. Petty theft is pretty mild compared to killing thousands of citizens a year.
I apologize to all your petty criminal cops.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Risking your job over $13 worth of doughnuts? Seems like a good idea, I guess.


Those were just is morning donuts, it adds up if you include his afternoon, evening, and late snack donuts...
 
