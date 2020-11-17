 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Good news from a military COVID planner. The vaccine rollout will be a complete nightmare because the virus has spread so thoroughly throughout the country   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In a well-run country the logistics of mass vaccination would have been in planning since the spring, with a robust and deliverable plan poised for vaccine availability since the autumn.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Neat, huh? Now, add to that the complete malevolence that is the Trump administration's refusal to give the Biden transition team any access at all to the Coronavirus Task Force - meaning that Biden won't get the full picture & details needed to start planning for such a rollout until after January 20, 2021 - and you realize the full horror of what Donald Trump has done to this country.

Folks worried about Trump nuking a country out of spite, just before he leaves office? Pshaw. He's already nuked us. Over a quarter-million dead, 11+ million who have or had COVID-19, and his GOP buddies are backing his play to ensure that as many of us suffer for the perfidy of voting against them as possible. They're going to disproportionately kill their own followers (and voters), as they're the idiots who believe the tripe they've flung for most of a year now regarding the novel coronavirus, just to ensure that Biden has to deal with as much harm, on as many fronts, as possible.

"If I can't have America, no one can!" is the new catchphrase for the Republican Party.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not nearly as much of a nightmare as not having a vaccine.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not that hard to reach the majority of people.  There's a Walmart near a huge percentage of the population and they are set up to give flu shots. They have an unparalleled distribution and supply chain system already in place and they'd do it cheaply just to get butts in their stores.  You just solved the rural distribution problem for damn near everywhere but Alaska. Many Targets do flu shots as well.

Then get Walgreens and CVS and any other pharmacy chain who wants in on it and have them handle cities.

Then the problem is just limited to far flung places, underserved areas of cities, and places like nursing homes.  For underserved areas, send out something similar to a bloodmobile. Alaska will be tricky, but they're pretty resourceful and ask the bush pilots on how to do it.

It's not the flu, but distribute the Covid vaccine the same way as the flu shot.

It's not rocket science.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It probably is.  We're always tempted to take someone with "insider knowledge" and give their opinion too much weighting.  The military is huge, and most members of it know far less than they think they do.

His biggest error is in giving Red State counties too much emphasis.  First responders and then the elderly or most vulnerable.   Cities over countryside.   Exoburbs have far less interaction, than urban areas.

Hell, I'd have a little fun with him and recycle and election blue/red map to show blue to red as where we emphasize vaccinations first.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

trump is not a rocket scientist
 
kabar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I see you didn't read the article at all. Good jerb.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The cold storage requirements are going to throw a wrench into that, particularly for the Pfizer vaccine.

As mentioned previously, if we had a competent Administration acting in the country's best interests, they would have known about these requirements awhile ago and we would be hearing about plans to expand existing cold storage facilities in major urban areas and securing a supply chain that would ensure vaccines maintain proper temperature from lab to injection across the country, but it seems that is not the case.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Last month: all Trump needs to do is snap his finger just right, it's easy

This month: Biden is facing one of the most daunting challenges ever!
 
NutWrench
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think for the next 5-6 months, let the States handle distribution of the vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna have no incentive to fark things up because they want to make a profit and the States have no incentive to fark things up because they want their citizens to live. The government, on the other hand, have has EVERY reason to fark things up until the De-Trumpification of the federal government is complete. (This also keeps the Feds from stealing vaccine shipments, like they did with the masks).
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pfizer's vaccine has to be kept at minus 100 F - that's a huge distribution problem. Drugs stores don't have that kind of cold storage. While they've created cold suitcases for transporting and temporarily storing it, they're going to ship limited amounts to rural parts of the country so that they don't risk vaccine going bad before it can be used.

Moderna's vaccine can be stored in a household refrigerator for 30 days, which will obviously make distribution much easier.

So distribution will come down to if there are other vaccines, and if so, how cold must they be kept.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In a perfect world this situation would encourage people to champion Medicare for all. Since the election proved otherwise those poor downtrodden rural people will just have to die of their decisions.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On the plus side, we couldn't have had the relatively quick results from Phase 3 vaccine trials if there wasn't a major spread going on right now, so we have that going for us, which is... still not nice.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: In a perfect world this situation would encourage people to champion Medicare for all. Since the election proved otherwise those poor downtrodden rural people will just have to die of their decisions.


In THIS world, we have Republicans, who are hostile to universal healthcare, and Democrats, who are.... (checks notes).... hostile to universal healthcare.
 
Pincy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

So your solution is as simple as "just solve the rural distribution problem"?

That is the problem he was talking about.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"so thoroughly throughout the country"
as spoken by a "military COVID planner"

it is a GLOBAL Pandemic, Moran.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The comment I made about COVID-19 on January 28 was a scene from Soderbergh's Contagion (2011)IMdB in which Kate Winslet's character is challenged to communicate to a committee of bureaucrats the exponential character of R0...

And a Farker hollered back the scene in which Gweneth Paltrow is convulsing before dying.

The comment at the top of the thread reminds me of that day.

Welcome to Fark

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Red states shouldn't get the vaccine because this is all a Democratic Hoax.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ummm. flu shots need to be stored between ~30 and 40 degrees (can be kept in a fridge). the covid shot needs to be -100 degrees so either dry ice or LN2. maybe your CVS is different than mine but they tend not to have a cooler capable of that. see why your analysis is flawed? we cannot 'simply' distribute this like we do flu shots. not at all how that works.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This question is for all the folks in single-wides with tar paper and tires on the roof with a TRUMP banner on the rotting deck next to the Tukey fryer

Either you can afford it or you can't afford the vaccine.
Or:
It's free, because we all pay for it.

Which is socialism, right?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dude. He's the head of F*ckin SPACE FORCE. When will you Dems recognize Donald Trump's bonafides??!!??
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
TheGreatGazoo:

The problem is politicians.  Can you imagine the d*ck measuring and piss contests abt to go down with this vaccine

You think Cuomo would've let the Trump admin (or even Biden's) have any say over distribution?  Then imagine the Twitter-fu between him and DeBlasio for the city

Every politician in America wants to be the guy who single handedly saved his constituents from covid.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It can be in a regular fridge for a week.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I'm sure he's aware. He's just tasked with worrying about this country.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
do not get this vaccine it alters dna
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thornhill: Pfizer's vaccine has to be kept at minus 100 F - that's a huge distribution problem


That's only for long-term storage. It can be kept in regular fridges for up to a month, so you can thaw a vial to give the first vaccine and three weeks later if you come back to use the last of that vial it is still good.

A month of regular cold storage is long enough to get the vaccine almost everywhere in the world.
 
