"She was such a sweetie the whole time we were there meeting her!" After 866 long days in a Delaware shelter, please help welcome Charlize to her new home just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fellow Caturdayer's Photoshop/GoFundMe thread is live and ready for you to participate in

https://www.fark.com/comments/1101868​6​/Longtime-Farker-Real-Women-Drink-Akva​vit-is-going-through-chemo-looking-for​-some-new-hair-ideas-LG-to-her-GoFundM​e
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lhr8-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hello everyone!!

Jack's vet visit went swimmingly today!  He got his boosters, so we don't have to go back on friday.  We've been given another course of antibiotics, with refills for us to use until he's big enough for surgery.  Our next visit will be for neuter and leg surgery-- with the choice of surgical debridement or amputation.

The vet techs adored him and informed us that if we trap momma, they'll spay her free of charge.  Apparently they have strong feelings about TNR, and are more than happy to do what they can to help with the N part of TNR.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Woot!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

sweet!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

whoa!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

That is great news about baby Jack! Have you guys decided whether you're doing debridement or amputation? That's a tough one. On the one hand, the former is much less invasive, and maybe they can just use a protective cap over the stub. On the other, albeit scary, amputation would eliminate any further use of that leg (obvs) and they can create a permanent flap of skin/tissue to suture over the nub.

Wow. I'd have a rough time making that call. Good luck and keep us up to date.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

That is great news about baby Jack! Have you guys decided whether you're doing debridement or amputation? That's a tough one. On the one hand, the former is much less invasive, and maybe they can just use a protective cap over the stub. On the other, albeit scary, amputation would eliminate any further use of that leg (obvs) and they can create a permanent flap of skin/tissue to suture over the nub.

Wow. I'd have a rough time making that call. Good luck and keep us up to date.


We're leaning towards the debridement. They go in, shave it, clean it up, check to see how badly the bone is damaged, and fix it up as best they can. If it looks bad enough when they do that, amputation may be necessary, but we're still trying to get Jack set up with a prosthetic.  He's probably going to grow to the fifteen pound range and we want him to be comfortable as long as possible. That silky sleek tux looked to be around 16 pounds.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Tootsie went to the groomer today.  He was excited to go in.  And come home.

And they found fleas so the cats have been treated and the dogs will get their capstar as part of their treats tonight


Before
Fark user imageView Full Size


After
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Summoning Requests: These are invitations to folks for whom I do not have a mailing address yet/have not kept one from earlier. If you would like me to send you a Holiday Card, please email me at the talk to me (no spaces) at the outlook place (EIP in Bio section 1).

NB: This is not a complete list - if you don't see your handle here and would like a card from me, please feel free to email me too! I'd love to have you on my Holiday Cheer list! <3

In No Particular Order:

lemurtx
HookedonOnyx
SerenDipityDo
Snuffybud
sherpa18
SpaceMonkey-66
Joxertheflighty
CrankyAndi
GoofySunny85and autodave
ProcrastinationStation
lilyspad
gneisskate

I know I've forgotton some peeps - others not listed here I already have mailing info for.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

We're leaning towards the debridement. They go in, shave it, clean it up, check to see how badly the bone is damaged, and fix it up as best they can. If it looks bad enough when they do that, amputation may be necessary, but we're still trying to get Jack set up with a prosthetic.  He's probably going to grow to the fifteen pound range and we want him to be comfortable as long as possible. That silky sleek tux looked to be around 16 pounds.


Sounds like a good plan, sis!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

WOW! Tootsie looks like a different doggo! Fabulous makeover <3
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ava(on the right) picked out a dog bed.  Sophie approved of her choice.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Looking lovely!! Sasha needs a shave again
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Ava(on the right) picked out a dog bed.  Sophie approved of her choice.


😹 that girl is so comfy she couldn't stay awake for the photo! Adorable!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay, I has had vet visit, gimme chik'n!!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Wait - is that LuLu?  She's grown that much already???
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Hello beautiful
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Is that a rain coat on Miss Lulu?  Cutes!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Wait - is that LuLu?  She's grown that much already???


Yep, that's her and she's been growing like a weed.

IIRC my son said she'll weigh around 50 lbs when she reaches adulthood
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Is that a rain coat on Miss Lulu?  Cutes!!


Yes, it is
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Yep, that's her and she's been growing like a weed.

IIRC my son said she'll weigh around 50 lbs when she reaches adulthood


She's keeping a good pace there *thinks back to working with Nala in Jersey and smiles* they're good dogs, if sometimes rowdy pups
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Yep, that's her and she's been growing like a weed.

IIRC my son said she'll weigh around 50 lbs when she reaches adulthood


I'm guessing bigger
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Let's hope lulu stops before this point :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

The range son & DIL were given for a female Golden Retriever were 50-65 lbs.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Oh my gosh, that face! Mwah!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

That's great! All of it!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Looks great... like a totally different doggo!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Welp, got my Covid-19 test and now I have a sinus headache :(


Painless in left nostril, but painful in the right one. They'll have results by Thursday or Friday, but we only get contacted if the test comes back positive.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Gotta be honest with you, I think that you should get a call either way. ust not knowing would make me bonkers.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Gotta be honest with you, I think that you should get a call either way. ust not knowing would make me bonkers.


Agreed wholeheartedly. But at the same time, I understand why they're doing it that way
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Gotta be honest with you, I think that you should get a call either way. ust not knowing would make me bonkers.


We weren't given a number to call, but I expect the Lane County Public Health has their hands full and it's easier for them to do the post-test contacting and only contacting those who tested positive.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

We weren't given a number to call, but I expect the Lane County Public Health has their hands full and it's easier for them to do the post-test contacting and only contacting those who tested positive.


Probably true, good luck
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

That's great! All of it!


They had multiple vets inspect his leg today, which made us very happy.
He went from 2.3 to 3.6 pounds

And he got crab after his antibiotic dose tonight. Happy kitten.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

That's great! All of it!

They had multiple vets inspect his leg today, which made us very happy.
He went from 2.3 to 3.6 pounds

And he got crab after his antibiotic dose tonight. Happy kitten.


I wish I got crab for gaining weight! ;-)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

That's great! All of it!

They had multiple vets inspect his leg today, which made us very happy.
He went from 2.3 to 3.6 pounds

And he got crab after his antibiotic dose tonight. Happy kitten.

I wish I got crab for gaining weight! ;-)


Once we're sure if any amputation is needed, we're contacting NCSU department of veterinary orthopedics. They're close and they pioneered the osteo-integrated implants for cats
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

That's great! All of it!

They had multiple vets inspect his leg today, which made us very happy.
He went from 2.3 to 3.6 pounds

And he got crab after his antibiotic dose tonight. Happy kitten.

I wish I got crab for gaining weight! ;-)


Maybe a lovely crab Louie?
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

I had a benign (yeah!) nasal papilloma removed about 5 years or so ago.  I've had way too many swabs stuck up my nose, I sure hope the vaccine comes out before they have to stick another one of those up my nose again!!

/on the table for 6 hours
//as they kept on sending samples to the lab looking for the big "C"
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

I had a benign (yeah!) nasal papilloma removed about 5 years or so ago.  I've had way too many swabs stuck up my nose, I sure hope the vaccine comes out before they have to stick another one of those up my nose again!!

/on the table for 6 hours
//as they kept on sending samples to the lab looking for the big "C"


I had surgery for a Deviated septum And they put Shunts in my nose to hold them open while they were healing I guess you could say.  they took them out the next day. So when they're pulling the 6 foot long thing out of my nose "exaggerating I know" my wife had to leave the room. Don't ever wanna feel anything moving that far inside of my nasal passages Again.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
