(STLToday)   Missouri lawmakers were to supposed to meet meet in order to discuss the pandemic, but a covid-19 outbreak among the ranks forced them to postpone it   (stltoday.com) divider line
    More: Ironic  
centaur5ball
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Take notes, Alanis.
Rare accurate use of the ironic tag.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
mrinfoguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why can't ideas be exchanged? There are still telephones..
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's a link on this on the Politics tab yesterday.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eravior
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Again? These idiots never learn!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

centaur5ball: Take notes, Alanis.
Rare accurate use of the ironic tag.


Technically, all usage of the ironic tag is correct.
 
