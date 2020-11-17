 Skip to content
Sweden decides that going for herd immunity isn't such a good idea after all
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ya herd!?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Uff da
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well that's not good....
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Herd immunity works when there's a vaccine. Genocide, it works too, when you're trying to kill off half the population
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If your goal is to send as many souls as possible to the afterlife, it works.  Anything else, no.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Ya herd!?


dailyactor.comView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frusen gladje
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they just need to triple down and .try harder.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eh, this is all sooooooooo stupid.  Cases are rising, but hospitalizations are still low.  When hospitalizations go up, that doesn't matter, since deaths are still low.  When deaths go up, well then congratulations, you've played yourself - that just shows that masks don't work.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dark brew: Eh, this is all sooooooooo stupid.  Cases are rising, but hospitalizations are still low.  When hospitalizations go up, that doesn't matter, since deaths are still low.  When deaths go up, well then congratulations, you've played yourself - that just shows that masks don't work.


You should be careful and mark your sarcasm.  There aren't that many of them but there really are some complete morons at this site who actually believe this stuff.  You have to remember that with coronavirus the ignorant speeaders of the virus and bad information who would deserve to die aren't necessarily the ones who are dying.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Libraries? People still go to libraries?
 
sleze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Ya herd!?


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
LOL, those crazy reckless Swedes. . . who ban gatherings of over 8 people.   In Indiana it's 50.  If you're "in the red"


50 farking people.
 
mudesi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not to be party pooper, but Sweden was never actually going for herd immunity.  Their strategy was one of containment, but unlike other countries, they wanted "sustainable containment", as in, not expecting the economy to be completely shut down as a way of dealing with this shiat.

In spite of some missteps in the beginning (eg. Nursing homes), their strategy actually worked better than most.  They did flatten that curve.

It's America that's decided to go for herd immunity.  And it'll work eventually, but it means about half a million people will have to die to achieve it.  Then again, America doesn't give a flying fark about school shootings and other mass shootings either.  So sacrificing human lives for selfish individualism isn't exactly a new thing.
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mudesi: Not to be party pooper, but Sweden was never actually going for herd immunity.  Their strategy was one of containment, but unlike other countries, they wanted "sustainable containment", as in, not expecting the economy to be completely shut down as a way of dealing with this shiat.

In spite of some missteps in the beginning (eg. Nursing homes), their strategy actually worked better than most.  They did flatten that curve.

It's America that's decided to go for herd immunity.  And it'll work eventually, but it means about half a million people will have to die to achieve it.  Then again, America doesn't give a flying fark about school shootings and other mass shootings either.  So sacrificing human lives for selfish individualism isn't exactly a new thing.


Couple things.

One, that isn't true. Over the summer, their chief of public health explicitly stated that the second wave in Sweden would not be all that bad compared to its neighbours because so many people had already acquired immunity. That isn't even remotely what has happened:

https://mobile.twitter.com/MaxCRoser/​s​tatus/1328045594099724289

Second, Sweden's management strategy still placed far greater demands on its medical system than the other Scandinavian countries, and its economic decline matched or exceeded theirs.

Their strategy had been, by every conceivable metric, a colossal failure at enormous human cost. That they set the bar for success much lower does not actually work in their favour.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: LOL, those crazy reckless Swedes. . . who ban gatherings of over 8 people.   In Indiana it's 50.  If you're "in the red"


50 farking people.


It was 250 in Virginia, a blue state. Just changed to 25 but with loopholes
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thesharkman: DarnoKonrad: LOL, those crazy reckless Swedes. . . who ban gatherings of over 8 people.   In Indiana it's 50.  If you're "in the red"


50 farking people.

It was 250 in Virginia, a blue state. Just changed to 25 but with loopholes


And that's the other thing, no enforcement mechanism.  We're technically under a mask mandate too, but the local Sheriff bothered to write a letter to the editor that he won't enforce it.


Just wait until the United States is responsible for some new mutated variant that isn't covered by the vaccine people have been working their ass off to produce.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How'd that herd immunity work out for the Native Americans? That 10% that survived were totes protected.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Herd immunity works when there's a vaccine. Genocide, it works too, when you're trying to kill off half the population


Any chance it can be arranged to be the stupid half? Although looking at the infection maps state by state, it appears to be that's already happening.
 
