 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Of course Facebook is removing thousands of racist posts about Kamala Harris   (bbc.com) divider line
35
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

1099 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2020 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That must physically hurt old Zuck.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Out of millions...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Same limp incels posting that crap are wanking off to her, too.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, just last week Facebook twice rejected a racist comment I reported calling Michele Obama an "ape."
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Heh, just last week Facebook twice rejected a racist comment I reported calling Michele Obama an "ape."


Rejected, meaning, rejected *removing* it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The memes that flew around the office after Obama was elected taught me much about some co-workers true feelings.
And also forced HR to eventually intervene.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sending mah ship!  Freedoms.  First Commandment!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Private_Citizen:

But not to the point of firing the lot of them, I bet.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sensoring mah ship is what I meant to write.  Otto Correct is monitoring my posts
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: They sensoring mah ship is what I meant to write.  Otto Correct is monitoring my posts


visionsofeddotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best/worst thing about social media is exposing people for who they truly are.
I've lost some friends because of things they said on social media that they never, EVER hinted to IRL.

I've never gotten into an argument or fought someone over it, but I've basically said "You're entitled to feel the way you feel and say the things you've said, but if I maintain my relationship with you it's basically endorsing your viewpoints, which I can not do"

I got rid of Facebook and Twitter but kept Instagram, hoping it would be silly memes and whatnot.  But the ugly from some 'friends' is bleeding over onto that now, too.

Sometimes ignorance IS bliss.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: Private_Citizen:

But not to the point of firing the lot of them, I bet.


You bet exactly correctly.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Platform or publisher. Pick one
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One can only wonder what they are saying about her over on the John Test Channel But I imagine it is said in a smooth patter and a soft but sincere tone.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Leave it up and dox the people who posted it.
 
db2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can we remove the thousands of racist humans next?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Typical fake news media calling everything racist. They're just economically anxious.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Platform or publisher. Pick one


Die mad about it :)
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: dodecahedron: Heh, just last week Facebook twice rejected a racist comment I reported calling Michele Obama an "ape."

Rejected, meaning, rejected *removing* it.


A few years back Fark removed a post I reported that did the same. Crap like that happens on every platform
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Imagine being so fragile in your being, that someone else's skin color is a triggering event.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: dodecahedron: Heh, just last week Facebook twice rejected a racist comment I reported calling Michele Obama an "ape."

Rejected, meaning, rejected *removing* it.


I've seen similar Michelle Obama memes and have submitted to Facebook and they just tell me I can block the poster.  farking ridiculous.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Platform or publisher. Pick one

Die mad about it :)


ok
 
fark account name
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How many of them were from Joe Biden?

https://india.blogs.nytimes.com/2012/​0​1/27/oh-no-joe-the-indian-accent-comes​-again/

https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna137573​6​7
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Imagine being so fragile in your being, that someone else's skin color is a triggering event.


Something something freeze peach, something something tots and pears.

/hating takes up a lot of energy, so they'll eat up
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
jfc, it's 2020, why are there still racist people?
 
fark account name
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"We are talking about the lowest of low-hanging fruit from a detection perspective."

Anyone else wince at this comment, considering the article is about racism?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: jfc, it's 2020, why are there still racist people?


The new boss is same as the old boss
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Funny how when Conservatives were calling out twitter, lefties were all "lol private company, no 1st amandment."

Wonder what the difference is here?

some_beer_drinker: jfc, it's 2020, why are there still racist people?


Why do some people call for violence against people who have "wrong" opinions?
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Funny how when Conservatives were calling out twitter, lefties were all "lol private company, no 1st amandment."

Wonder what the difference is here?

some_beer_drinker: jfc, it's 2020, why are there still racist people?

Why do some people call for violence against people who have "wrong" opinions?


Depends on the opinion. If the opinion is, "we should kill those with some innate difference" then yeah, it's time to fight.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

db2: Can we remove the thousands of racist humans next?


Thankfully COVID is doing it's part on that front as the cross section of ignorant racist/misogynist/human trash and anti-masker/COVID truther is a pretty huge overlap.

If we are lucky given the general timeline COVID has shown so far at least a 1/3rd of these people will be dead before Biden takes office... too little too late sadly but some hope for the next election cycle if a good swath of the mouth breathing cultists die on their own BS hill.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheCubsFan: dodecahedron: dodecahedron: Heh, just last week Facebook twice rejected a racist comment I reported calling Michele Obama an "ape."

Rejected, meaning, rejected *removing* it.

I've seen similar Michelle Obama memes and have submitted to Facebook and they just tell me I can block the poster.  farking ridiculous.


What's also pathetic is that there is no recourse. There's no one at Facebook except some nameless faceless bot or ignoramus, you don't even know who looked at this or why they made the decision they did, and no ability to appeal it except right back to the same nameless faceless bot or ignoramus. They don't copy you on the comment you reported so you have to search to find it again if you want to remember exactly what it was you reported. There is no consistency to their policies and they completely ignore so many hateful things that they should take care of. This also includes writing and reposting false information about COVID. They COMPLETELY ignore that too, which is so irresponsible.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Typical fake news media calling everything racist. They're just economically anxious.


Correct. And the only solution is a thousand more interviews of horrible people in podunk diners.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Funny how when Conservatives were calling out twitter, lefties were all "lol private company, no 1st amandment."

Wonder what the difference is here?


The first one was racist Trumpanazees on twitter. This one is racist Trumpanazees on Facebook.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: jfc, it's 2020, why are there still racist people?


I loved Star Wars but hated the prequels.  My (then) little kids also hated the prequels without having seen them, refused to even WATCH them, because (according to them) they're terrible.
I felt actual GUILT about this because I planted an idea in their head without letting them form their OWN opinion.
They've never seen the prequels (they're 18 and 20 now).

But they KNOW they're terrible.  Simply because they heard me whining about them when they were young.

Does that answer your question?
 
fredsnake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
klf course puff the tragic dragon drafted thee koran when he was inside of ignacious loyola
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.