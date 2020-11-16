 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Hate crimes are at highest level since 2008. What happened in 2008?   (apnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2020 at 7:30 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Black hating spikes, or Nazi spikes.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Donnie said he was gonna make America great again, didn't he? Is it HIS fault that so many white supremacists love him so? He's just such a loveable guy. From a certain point of view.

It's gonna take years to undo the damage here. Vlad is STILL giggling into his borscht.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's racist of you to suggest that people were racist about that!!!
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A black dude got elected.

shiat, did I say the quiet part out loud?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
See? THIS is what happens when you elect a Democrat. Why do Democrats hate America?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Republicans became very, very concerned at the size of our national debt.  Just like they'll be very very concerned come January 20, 2021
 
ajgeek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
2008 feels a lot farther away than 12 years ago.
 
way south
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Donnie said he was gonna make America great again, didn't he? Is it HIS fault that so many white supremacists love him so? He's just such a loveable guy. From a certain point of view.

It's gonna take years to undo the damage here. Vlad is STILL giggling into his borscht.


Yes, hate crimes spiked because Trump was elected in 2008...
It's not because we've added new hate crime laws and encouraged people to look for racism in everything.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ajgeek: 2008 feels a lot farther away than 12 years ago.


Well seeing as how 2020 has been going for around 17 years now, you'd be right.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

way south: hubiestubert: Donnie said he was gonna make America great again, didn't he? Is it HIS fault that so many white supremacists love him so? He's just such a loveable guy. From a certain point of view.

It's gonna take years to undo the damage here. Vlad is STILL giggling into his borscht.

Yes, hate crimes spiked because Trump was elected in 2008...
It's not because we've added new hate crime laws and encouraged people to look for racism in everything.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The film version of Mamma Mia! was released.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.