(Newshub NZ)   God is an ass man   (newshub.co.nz) divider line
36
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2020 at 3:30 AM



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Jesus's blood might've been wine but blood ain't thicker than all that ass," a third commented.

I have said this more than once.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Time to shoop a pope hat on the me gusta guy.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, he is from Brazil originally. It kind of follows
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The seat of power.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dude's a Latino. So of course he likes ginormous asses.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pope Francis quoted as saying, "¡Madre de Dios!"
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

sithon: Well, he is from Brazil originally. It kind of follows


Argentina, actually, which is, like, a whole different country!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There butt for the grace of DAT ASS go us all.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Holy shiat(maker)
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: sithon: Well, he is from Brazil originally. It kind of follows

Argentina, actually, which is, like, a whole different country!


My mistake. I thought he was the bishop of Brazil  or something like that.  I don't know how I conflated Buenos Aires with Brazil.
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bad Ass Billy Gunn Mr Ass Theme 1999 TITANTRON
Youtube GGye1pK2ysQ
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I see the Pontiff is a man of taste.  Or at least it's proof that he is indeed a man.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Leader O'Cola: Holy shiat(maker)


So disgusting.

Classy people refer to it as a "turd cutter".
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: I see the Pontiff is a man of taste.  Or at least it's proof that he is indeed a man.


Agreed.  Definite progress on the Not Raping Children spectrum.  In another century or so, maybe celibacy as a requirement will be up for debate.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: Alphax: I see the Pontiff is a man of taste.  Or at least it's proof that he is indeed a man.

Agreed.  Definite progress on the Not Raping Children spectrum.  In another century or so, maybe celibacy as a requirement will be up for debate.


I could be wrong, but I heard somewhere that the celibacy thing may have developed as a way to prevent dynasties of priests ruling their own fiefdoms in parts of Europe.  Can't leave your position and power to your kids if you don't have kids.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Owangotang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 is farky enough already, the Pope horny on main just feels right.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: I could be wrong, but I heard somewhere that the celibacy thing may have developed as a way to prevent dynasties of priests ruling their own fiefdoms in parts of Europe.  Can't leave your position and power to your kids if you don't have kids.


Pretty sure it started right from the beginning.  Peter was pretty sure Jesus was going to return within his lifetime, and all Christians had to do the vows of poverty and celibacy in order to purify themselves for the coming return.  Then, when it became clear that wasn't going to happen, he did away with poverty and celibacy for everyone and kept it for the priests, because a religion that can't breed doesn't stick around for very long.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, whoever is in charge of the Papal Instagram is going to be finding themselves in another position soon.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Leader O'Cola: Holy shiat(maker)

So disgusting.

Classy people refer to it as a "turd cutter".


Is that like a poop knife?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a comment from high school, about a certain (gorgeous) classmate..

'Whoowhee!  It must be jam, because jelly don't jiggle like that!'
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the guy is checking out a girl who's obviously of age and doing it for money.
Would you rather he go the Traditional Catholic way and be underage boys?

Leave the guy alone.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: There butt for the grace of DAT ASS go us all.


Fark user image

There but for the face of "Bob" go I.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: [Fark user image image 850x587]


Nice, riding side saddle on that ass.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if there was any doubt.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, with one click "like" and that like being broadcast to friends/followers, you really shouldn't browse inappropriate accounts.

AND, if you do, use another account or private browsing.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm going to hell, aren't I?
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Yeah, with one click "like" and that like being broadcast to friends/followers, you really shouldn't browse inappropriate accounts.

AND, if you do, use another account deviceor private browsing.


It's the only way to be sure.
 
minorshan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: So the guy is checking out a girl who's obviously of age and doing it for money.
Would you rather he go the Traditional Catholic way and be underage boys?

Leave the guy alone.


I like leaders this not be hypocrites. But he is Catholic.

/athiest
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Da Pope-a! He's a coming!
 
Baggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A man's gotta eat...
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
....Remembering the line about a woman being so hot, she could make the Pope kick a hole in a stained glass window...
 
centaur5ball
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Um, pope Francis of ASSisi?
low hanging booty-fruit.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

minorshan: TotallyRealNotFake: So the guy is checking out a girl who's obviously of age and doing it for money.
Would you rather he go the Traditional Catholic way and be underage boys?

Leave the guy alone.

I like leaders this not be hypocrites. But he is Catholic.

/athiest


Atheism always starts with not believing in God, but before you know it you no longer believe in grammar or spelling either.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LrdPhoenix: Also, whoever is in charge of the Papal Instagram is going to be finding themselves in another position soon.


Will that position be similar to the photo??
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

