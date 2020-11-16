 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   2600 uncounted ballots found during GA recount. Only 800 for Trump   (foxnews.com) divider line
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
They were uncounted before now, so they now all go to Trump. According to him at least.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Ain't nuthin' gonna change
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Womp womp
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
And the county averages about 67% GOP.
So blame Obama.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

cretinbob: And the county averages about 67% GOP.
So blame Obama.


So there was chicanery on the republican side?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I like how they gloss over the fact that Biden got 1800 of those 2600 votes.

FTA:
"Gabriel Sterling of the Secretary of State's office told WSB-TV that the newly discovered ballots will hand Trump an additional 800 votes"

Bunch of weasels
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's a conspiracy theory wet dream.

Obviously Kamala's Krew was printing those up and found and slipped them in when no one was looking, JUST AS Q PREDICTED!

Also JFK, Jr is not dead but Hillary did try to kill him. Plus George Soros stopped sending me checks and its probably the Illuminati's fault.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"Gabriel Sterling of the Secretary of State's office told WSB-TV that the newly discovered ballots will hand Trump an additional 800 votes"

That's awkwardly worded.

"Those ballots changed the margin in the state by about 800 votes in the President's favor, according to Gabriel Sterling from the Secretary of State's office. That change still leaves Biden in the lead by more than 13,000 votes."

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/politics/e​l​ections-director-asked-step-down-after​-2600-ballots-not-initially-counted-fl​oyd-county/GGN7ILIKJNEUTCQ5BKP4O6BR5A/​

So the 2600 missing votes went 900 for Biden and 1700 for Trump.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Too bad, I already claimed Georgia.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

thorpe: "Gabriel Sterling of the Secretary of State's office told WSB-TV that the newly discovered ballots will hand Trump an additional 800 votes"

That's awkwardly worded.

"Those ballots changed the margin in the state by about 800 votes in the President's favor, according to Gabriel Sterling from the Secretary of State's office. That change still leaves Biden in the lead by more than 13,000 votes."

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/politics/el​ections-director-asked-step-down-after​-2600-ballots-not-initially-counted-fl​oyd-county/GGN7ILIKJNEUTCQ5BKP4O6BR5A/

So the 2600 missing votes went 900 for Biden and 1700 for Trump.


What's 2600-800? If it hands Trump 800 more votes, that means that Biden got 1800 more votes. Unless you are using a different kind of math from me.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

thorpe: "Gabriel Sterling of the Secretary of State's office told WSB-TV that the newly discovered ballots will hand Trump an additional 800 votes"

That's awkwardly worded.

"Those ballots changed the margin in the state by about 800 votes in the President's favor, according to Gabriel Sterling from the Secretary of State's office. That change still leaves Biden in the lead by more than 13,000 votes."

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/politics/el​ections-director-asked-step-down-after​-2600-ballots-not-initially-counted-fl​oyd-county/GGN7ILIKJNEUTCQ5BKP4O6BR5A/

So the 2600 missing votes went 900 for Biden and 1700 for Trump.


Oh my bad. I dnrtfa. I assumed they meant  he just added 800 to his total.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I want to know what these ballots do to the senate races.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

TWX: I want to know what these ballots do to the senate races.


I expect that they will still go to a runoff.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

TWX: I want to know what these ballots do to the senate races.


That might have been enough to kill one of the runoffs, but.. oh darn they were only counting presidential votes
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: cretinbob: And the county averages about 67% GOP.
So blame Obama.

So there was chicanery on the republican side?


Well, there was an incompetent dumbass Republican clerk anyway.
Count the ballots and check the results. If they break heavily for Biden,get a metaphorical rope ready.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

thorpe: "Gabriel Sterling of the Secretary of State's office told WSB-TV that the newly discovered ballots will hand Trump an additional 800 votes"

That's awkwardly worded.

"Those ballots changed the margin in the state by about 800 votes in the President's favor, according to Gabriel Sterling from the Secretary of State's office. That change still leaves Biden in the lead by more than 13,000 votes."

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/politics/el​ections-director-asked-step-down-after​-2600-ballots-not-initially-counted-fl​oyd-county/GGN7ILIKJNEUTCQ5BKP4O6BR5A/

So the 2600 missing votes went 900 for Biden and 1700 for Trump.


That would be consistent with past voting ratios
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

cretinbob: wearsmanyhats: cretinbob: And the county averages about 67% GOP.
So blame Obama.

So there was chicanery on the republican side?

Well, there was an incompetent dumbass Republican clerk anyway.
Count the ballots and check the results. If they break heavily for Biden,get a metaphorical rope ready.


If a bunch more batches of 'uncounted' ballots show up, I will start getting very suspicious.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: cretinbob: wearsmanyhats: cretinbob: And the county averages about 67% GOP.
So blame Obama.

So there was chicanery on the republican side?

Well, there was an incompetent dumbass Republican clerk anyway.
Count the ballots and check the results. If they break heavily for Biden,get a metaphorical rope ready.

If a bunch more batches of 'uncounted' ballots show up, I will start getting very suspicious.


Only need 17 more magically appearing flash cards!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

sithon: Oh my bad. I dnrtfa. I assumed they meant he just added 800 to his total.


TFA was pretty vague on what it meant, to be fair.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Too bad, I already claimed Georgia.


Did you hereby declare that you did?


Because if you didn't, well... I hereby declare that I claim Georgia!

So I win!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: TWX: I want to know what these ballots do to the senate races.

That might have been enough to kill one of the runoffs, but.. oh darn they were only counting presidential votes


If they were never counted at all then it should be possible to scan them into the official totals. Georgia's certification date is Nov 20.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'd better find the rest of them, so Trump can keep getting more votes.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thorpe: "Gabriel Sterling of the Secretary of State's office told WSB-TV that the newly discovered ballots will hand Trump an additional 800 votes"

That's awkwardly worded.

"Those ballots changed the margin in the state by about 800 votes in the President's favor, according to Gabriel Sterling from the Secretary of State's office. That change still leaves Biden in the lead by more than 13,000 votes."

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/politics/el​ections-director-asked-step-down-after​-2600-ballots-not-initially-counted-fl​oyd-county/GGN7ILIKJNEUTCQ5BKP4O6BR5A/

So the 2600 missing votes went 900 for Biden and 1700 for Trump.


Thanks for that. I was wondering how a 2600 vote count in Floyd County went 2/3 for Biden. This is part of GA-14, the QAnon nutter District.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shouldn't that be "only 8'000 for Trump" in Trump-world?
 
Brooksider
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sithon: thorpe: "Gabriel Sterling of the Secretary of State's office told WSB-TV that the newly discovered ballots will hand Trump an additional 800 votes"

That's awkwardly worded.

"Those ballots changed the margin in the state by about 800 votes in the President's favor, according to Gabriel Sterling from the Secretary of State's office. That change still leaves Biden in the lead by more than 13,000 votes."

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/politics/el​ections-director-asked-step-down-after​-2600-ballots-not-initially-counted-fl​oyd-county/GGN7ILIKJNEUTCQ5BKP4O6BR5A/

So the 2600 missing votes went 900 for Biden and 1700 for Trump.

What's 2600-800? If it hands Trump 800 more votes, that means that Biden got 1800 more votes. Unless you are using a different kind of math from me.


Is Fuzzy math a thing again?
 
