2020 in a nutshell
35
793 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2020 at 2:30 AM



‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
WTF?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
needs to be on fire with racoons farking in the back seat.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How did they get footage of my GTA V game...?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Punch buggy!
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was hoping for one last smash at the end but overall, 5 stars, would smash again.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

khitsicker: needs to be on fire with racoons farking in the back seat.


And they'd better be rabid and on fire
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did some meth head steal a tow truck with a car hooked up?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

edmo: WTF?


THIS.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't see Simon Pegg running after them yelling about having his 20 quid.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Didn't I see this scene in Batman V Superman Dawn of Justice?

*batmobile towing another car by cable .jpg*
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

browneye: edmo: WTF?

THIS.


I'm with you

/Got my puzzled dog look going
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Either someone is too drunk; or not drunk enough.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How's my driving? Dial 1 (800) EAT-shiat
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

farkingismybusiness: Punch buggy!


It's slug bug, ya doorknob
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Almost, something needed to catch on fire at the end.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty close.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a month and a half left.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen worse

LITTLE BIG - S*ck My D*ck 2020 (Official Music Video)
Youtube 7tThYxp5kmk
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took Ex-Lax for the first time today.  Turns out mixing it with Taco Bell and vodka is... not a great idea.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I took Ex-Lax for the first time today.  Turns out mixing it with Taco Bell and vodka is... not a great idea.


In these pandemic infused times, it's necessary to party extra hardy.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
o wow new little big song lol :) that should be a post by itself.
 
Eravior
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Punch buggy!


I was visiting one of my sisters in Northern Ireland a while back. There was a tractor every three minutes so I decided to start playing Punch Tractor instead. One day we passed by a tractor dealership...
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

khitsicker: needs to be on fire with racoons farking in the back seat.


And eating your dope.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gopher321: Didn't I see this scene in Batman V Superman Dawn of Justice?

*batmobile towing another car by cable .jpg*


You are mistaken. You obviously meant Fast Five.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
-Sigh-

That Volkswagen was one day away from retirement...
 
khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I took Ex-Lax for the first time today.  Turns out mixing it with Taco Bell and vodka is... not a great idea.


Ex-Lax, Taco Bell and tequila...AKA a Mexican Titty Twister.

Add in vodka and it's a Mexico City Assassination
 
Jz4p
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What in the ever loving...
 
scalpod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Needs more liburul blaming.
 
hammettman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It would have been complete if it had fallen into a sinkhole at the end.
 
scalpod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hammettman: It would have been complete if it had fallen into a sinkhole at the end.


Are you kidding? That's how it started...
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
