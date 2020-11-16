 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   London has a huge nope suspended between two buildings, filled with 148,000 liters of water. You go first   (boredpanda.com) divider line
51
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

2365 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 9:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cool! I'd go first, as long as I didn't have to dive in. I'm afraid to dive.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The nice thing is that if you piss yourself in fear there, no one will notice.
 
require PDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want to go!!   That looks great
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure why not.  I mean if there's anything that England is known for it's her famous "Nice, sunny, lounge by the pool all day" days...
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure Go ahead Its 2020 Whats the worst that could happen?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CANNONBALL!!!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone's gonna fark in there
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd consider it if it was built with transparent alyoo-Minnie-yum.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, the perfect place to play "creaking glass panels and stress fractures" with the volume set to 11.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I'd consider it if it was built with transparent alyoo-Minnie-yum.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You bet your ass I'd swim in there.  That is Awesome!

I had been thinking about building my own pool at my new home but with the walls made of mirrors to get a swim-in-sky effect.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has alway been my "hit the lottery" dream to own a Zepplin, with a glass-bottomed swimming pool.  With a diving board
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were some rich hotel developer, I'd totally do something like this. Over a city street.

/Of course, the pool would be clothing-optional.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand it's got to feel like flying. On the other I'm already puckered.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Sure why not.  I mean if there's anything that England is known for it's her famous "Nice, sunny, lounge by the pool all day" days...


Hey, be nice. I hear tell they had a sunny day there just two years ago.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwlah: Sure Go ahead Its 2020 Whats the worst that could happen?


don't jinx it!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
woah, that's INSANE. as a person REALLY not great with heights i'm scared shiatless by the very thought....

which also means, as a roller-coaster connoisseur, i'd LOVE to get in it! super-extreme drug-free insta-high! aphrodisiac too!


and i'm even one of those weird americans who always has a valid, up-to-date passport and LOVES leaving the states!

so, COVID, if i'm still alive and reasonably healthy, and this pool is still a thing, i'm TOTALLY there for my 45th birthday in 2025........
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: markie_farkie: I'd consider it if it was built with transparent alyoo-Minnie-yum.

[Fark user image 850x485]


Siri, where's my finger?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You call that a pressed ham?
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know someone is just waiting for an opportunity to shiat in that pool.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: and i'm even one of those weird americans who always has a valid, up-to-date passport and LOVES leaving the states!


If you have any problems the American Embassy in London is the big silver cube building in the photos next to the pool. Hence the development being called Embassy Gardens I assume.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aquaman 2 - Electric Boogaloo!
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: You know someone is just waiting for an opportunity to shiat in that pool.


The shiatwinds are blowing, Randy.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
underwater speaker, iphone, cracking glass sounds.
Probably kicked out of the pool.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and free press for the development every goddam time people decide to fark in the pool. no such thing as bad press.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First person that swims to the bottom with a diamond ring, and......
 
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, someone is going to fark in there and someone is going to videotape someone farking in there and that will be the most greatest adult video ever.

/please share
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It needs to fail when it's first filled up to be a perfect Brexit metaphor.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Could be nice in a rural area, but I'll never understand people that think rows of identical ugly square buildings connected by hideous grey concrete streets is a wonderful view.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
First thought: "Yes! Yes! Yes! Me first!"

Second and third thoughts:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, what's to stop someone from just belly surfing over the side? It doesn't look like there's anything to grab onto, not even a rough textured surface...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: CANNONBALL!!!


The Breeders - Cannonball
Youtube fxvkI9MTQw4
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Sure why not.  I mean if there's anything that England is known for it's her famous "Nice, sunny, lounge by the pool all day" days...


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"So, who the FARK wants to see them?"

/and yes, I'd swim in that at night
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No no no no nah!
I wouldn't be able to do that. I don't think I've got a full on phobia of heights since I have no problem being in a high-rise building or airplane, but I cannot look down AT ALL. It's a stare straight out at the horizon and don't look down. If I happen to look down my legs feel like they're going to buckle, feel light headed and vertigo sets in, and I just shake all over.
Anyhoo, sorry for the long winded explanation.
That pool though. Uhuh, no way! There'd be no way you could keep from glancing down ugh! 😵😲
Nopity nope 🙄
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How about flying some drones up underneath the pool? Like maybe ones that look like sharks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Only one thing to do...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A few years from now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: How about flying some drones up underneath the pool? Like maybe ones that look like sharks.

[Fark user image image 600x600]


🤣🤣🤣
Oh man! Thank you, I haven't laughed that hardy in awhile!
Imagining that shenanigans tickled me pink 😁😁😁
Ahhhh felt good to get a genuine belly graspin', leaning forward laugh again. 🤗
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"The object of life is to make sure you die a weird death. To make sure that, however it finds you, it finds you under very weird circumstances."
― Thomas Pynchon
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dwlah: Sure Go ahead Its 2020 Whats the worst that could happen?



torrential downpour
hurricane
tornado
ice storm for three days
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Only one thing to do...

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 444x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


da fuk is that?

a dude shiattin' a pool, with eyes open and an open-lipped "shiat eatin' grin" to best get his own filth in all his sensitive orifices? GROSS.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

luna1580: thisisyourbrainonFark: Only one thing to do...

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 444x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

da fuk is that?

a dude shiattin' a pool, with eyes open and an open-lipped "shiat eatin' grin" to best get his own filth in all his sensitive orifices? GROSS.


Yes that crossed a line.
Welcome to Fark?
 
ShonenBat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Couldn't be built in America; potshot magnet.
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

luna1580: thisisyourbrainonFark: Only one thing to do...

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 444x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

da fuk is that?

a dude shiattin' a pool, with eyes open and an open-lipped "shiat eatin' grin" to best get his own filth in all his sensitive orifices? GROSS.


The NEW co-owner of Wrexham.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wasn't Looking at his Neck: luna1580: thisisyourbrainonFark: Only one thing to do...

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 444x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

da fuk is that?

a dude shiattin' a pool, with eyes open and an open-lipped "shiat eatin' grin" to best get his own filth in all his sensitive orifices? GROSS.

The NEW co-owner of Wrexham.


so, you're telling me ryan reynolds now makes BIG business deals with dudes who gleefully shiat pools? while literally swallowing some of their own?

if so, that's....very disappointing. and weird.

i was disappointed when he got divorced from scarlett johansson. but was diggin his mint mobile ads. and was SO happy HE was SO happy to finally legally vote (against trumpy) as a new american citizen, but now i just don't know WHAT to think about mr. reynolds!

i'm just NOT down with pool shiatters.....i'm now SO on the fence about ryan......
 
bugdozer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sexy Beast - BOULDER
Youtube xjInU6dCHrA

Watch out for boulders
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.