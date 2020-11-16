 Skip to content
 
(6ABC Philadelphia)   MacGyver working nights at Walmart saves idiot selfie taker   (6abc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I broke off some logs, as one does.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He then broke off two logs and, while holding up a tree, tied the rope to it and tossed it out to the man.

I'm gonna need a diagram.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So I broke off some logs, as one does.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So I broke off some logs, as one does.


Say no more, I do the same every morning.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So I broke off some logs, as one does.


That sounds like a euphemism for an especially challenging and or productive toilet session.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ulmer is calling this a miracle. He took his lunch break later than normal Saturday morning, and if he'd have clocked out on time, he would not have been around to help the drowning man.

.
Definitely a miracle.

Let us praise his name.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He says he took his lunch break later than normal Saturday morning and if he would have clocked out on time

I wasn't even supposed to be there that day!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: So I broke off some logs, as one does.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: So I broke off some logs, as one does.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Darwinism doesn't work if you save these idiots.
 
