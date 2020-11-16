 Skip to content
 
(WHYY)   Sorry folks, Philadelphia's closed. Gritty out front of City Hall should have told you   (whyy.org) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elton John inconsolable
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gritty is City Hall you fool

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
fark around at least 6 feet of each other and find out after wearing a mask and washing your hands regularly.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Clearly a Demorat plot to use a fake China virus to stop Giuliani from bringing the 147 separate lawsuits showing that Gritty personally forced 145300000 true Trump patriots into voting for Biden at skate-blade

Study it out sheeple!
 
shroom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Philly's closed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In other news, web connected battery launchers are being installed at the Linc.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

luna1580: [Fark user image 576x320]

[Fark user image 814x427]

[Fark user image 427x253]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The libs are doing this so they can steal the election!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
good.

I am currently outside at the Delaware, wishing I'd brought gloves it's so farking cold here, but the people in NE Phila seem to have some serious belief that the nose is not connected to the lungs and it's hard to repress my rage-levels.

meanwhile here's a blurry river beacon no Leonids thus far.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
some nice stars keeping company, though
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
mother flipping flip I SAW ONE! I saw a freaking Leonid, good lord I sat out here night after night for Perseids and dick butkus, but now I'm here getting frostbite and I motherfarking saw one.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well we farked around with COVID-19 and now we're finding out what happens.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're still letting people vote, though, right?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not again.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tintar: mother flipping flip I SAW ONE! I saw a freaking Leonid, good lord I sat out here night after night for Perseids and dick butkus, but now I'm here getting frostbite and I motherfarking saw one.


Nice! Persistence pays off.
 
