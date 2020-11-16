 Skip to content
(Fox 16 Little Rock)   Would you really want to be remembered with a cornhole tournament?   (fox16.com) divider line
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes. everybody from the midwest just said "yes".
 
EricBobo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gawked a bit... then I found out she was a tenet who was recently killed at the apartment complex I work at.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I getting paid for it?
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: yes. everybody from the midwest just said "yes".


Yes

/Born and raised in the Midwest anyway
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom...something something.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EricBobo: I gawked a bit... then I found out she was a tenet who was recently killed at the apartment complex I work at.


A lot of times it seems like the people who get murdered in college or at a young age are not really the ones you'd expect.

A couple of people I know who were murdered...

https://www.questia.com/newspaper/1G1​-​136396315/man-charged-in-roommate-s-st​abbing-death-police-say

https://www.jacksonville.com/news/201​8​0907/suspect-charged-with-murder-of-mi​ssing-yulee-mother-joleen-cummings
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always been more of a ladderball guy myself, but any celebration that includes too much food, too much beer, and too loud music is fine by me.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Subby's mom...something something.


Is it Monday already?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over the weekend Arkansas State's Honors College Association hosted "Cornhole for Chole"

I like the sentiment, but maybe we workshop the title?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Cornhole for Chole"

Nice job spelling her name worng.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you were a serious corn holer, sure.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

khatores: EricBobo: I gawked a bit... then I found out she was a tenet who was recently killed at the apartment complex I work at.

A lot of times it seems like the people who get murdered in college or at a young age are not really the ones you'd expect.

A couple of people I know who were murdered...

https://www.questia.com/newspaper/1G1-​136396315/man-charged-in-roommate-s-st​abbing-death-police-say

https://www.jacksonville.com/news/2018​0907/suspect-charged-with-murder-of-mi​ssing-yulee-mother-joleen-cummings


I only know one. Youngest brother of my best friend, when we were starting college. Farked that family up but good. Come to think of it, the asshole that did it is probably out of jail now.
 
black_knight
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd rather be alive.  But it is nice to be remembered.
 
N8ball
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "Cornhole for Chole"

Nice job spelling her name worng.


I read it as "Cornhole for C-Hole" and figured it was her nickname on the cornhole team.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes, subby.

You clearly have no idea what it's like when the 4th bag draws them all though the hole.

/Take that how you will
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EricBobo: I gawked a bit... then I found out she was a tenet who was recently killed at the apartment complex I work at.


that sounds....not good. for you. she's beyond help now.

so, i guess you're the "first-person-local-voice" here: would you want to be remembered with a cornhole tournament?


and, to me, arkansas is squarely "the south" NOT "the midwest". does that assumption make me some kind of evil cornhole bigot?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Depends on who is doing the cornholing subby.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Poor Terry?
 
