Man convicted of killing his neighbor with a machete and hiding his body under a pile of rotting deer carcasses
12
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, dear.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd hide my body in a Best Western Plus. Free breakfasts.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, the price of corpses has really come down in this pandemic, now they're under a buck
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's just plain ICK!
 
Famishus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wasn't that an episode of Longmire?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We need a Michigan tag ... Maine tag
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is the pile of rotting deer corpses a community thing?    Is that a Maine thing?
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A neighbor that even Mr Rogers would struggle to like.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was it Rand's neighboor? No? Shame.
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nearly decapitate, you say?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They farked with the wrong Mexican?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dude's read too much Stephen King.
 
