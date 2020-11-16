 Skip to content
(WEAU Eau Claire)   If you are going to steal 18 signs, make sure you have a good exit strategy   (weau.com) divider line
512 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 10:03 PM



I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you read Sartre while drunk.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Photo from the article. Notice the flag in the back.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At first they weren't sure if they had the right suspects identified, but when they confronted them all the signs were there.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They posed with the signs.
Sigh.
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just think how many people were trapped, unable to exit for hours because of their malfeasance.  I absolutely love the drug bust-like merch pic though, pure gold.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It opened up their eyes
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone's bucking for a job with the Astros...
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When no one was looking, they took eighteen signs. They took 18 signs. That's as many three sixes. And that's terrible.

But not as terrible as that stupid flag in the background.
 
Todd300
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bad enough to steal the exit signs, but posing with them was sortie stupid.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If only they had some instructions for getting out of this mess.
 
JayCab
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Glad to see that the jokes about the Asterisks have already been covered.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Bad enough to steal the exit signs, but posing with them was sortie stupid.


We did all kinds of senseless shiat like this in college.  We also were horrendously stupid.  The University was very cool about it and kept taking our money.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Eh- stealing exit signs was how I kicked off Freshman year (although at a much smaller scale). We didn't have access to the circuit breakers, so I cut the hot with insulated wire cutters while wearing rubber kitchen gloves and standing on a non-conductive (wood) chair.

I still have the table that I stole from the dining hall, though.
 
culebra
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...a pair of students...

...theft ring...

Hmmmmm.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Things must be slow. That would maybe rate a second sentence in the blotter in my day.
 
