 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJLA Washington DC)   Ending of "It's a Wonderful Life", 2020 Halal Restaurant Edition   (wjla.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

432 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 11:37 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So shines a good deed in a weary world.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DANG IT...I WOULD HAVE GOTTEN AWAY WITH IT TOO. QUICK!! FIND ME AN INTURN TO SHOOT IN THE FACE.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sun Khan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Been here a few times as my volunteer gig is right down K Street. The food is pretty great here, too.

Glad to see so many supporting the owner and his staff in a difficult time.
 
centaur5ball
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Deport him!
Starve the homeless!
His capitalism is flawed!
Naw, just kidding. This guy is the best of us.
kudos to caring restaurant man.
carry on, and may the force be with you.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damn allergies.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I saw a news report about him and was really impressed.  It stuck with me so much that I wondered how he was doing. I'm glad to see he got help.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good on these folks for helping feed those in need. Seems like they definitely paid it forward.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

centaur5ball: Deport him!
Starve the homeless!
His capitalism is flawed!
Naw, just kidding. This guy is the best of us.
kudos to caring restaurant man.
carry on, and may the force be with you.


Capitalist America needs waaaaay more Muslims. In Islam making money isn't a sin....the sin is in being rich and not sharing/donating a hefty portion of your success and good fortune with those less fortunate.  It can give more detailed moral guidance for what to do if you are in a higher economic class in a way that Christianity sort of sucks at.

The fact that Muhammed was a businessman himself helps with this.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.